Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc and the Edo State Government say they have partnered to launch a regeneration programme to cultivate over 3,000 forest trees in the state’s Ovia South West Local Government.

Akpele Maxwell, the director of plantation, Edo State Forestry Commission, disclosed this during an interactive session with stakeholders on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that an international NGO, the IDH, and some communities in Ovia South West are also involved in the regeneration programme.

Mr Maxwell said the state government was committed to protecting and restoring its ecosystem through strategic partnerships.

According to him, the initiative will roll out in phases, beginning with the planting of forest trees across the Gbole-Uba Community, Paul, Magdalene, and Bisi camps, and the Osayamwen Community.

“This programme, if properly implemented, will not only regenerate depleted forests but will also improve means of livelihoods in participating communities and the state at large,” he said.

He explained that while forest areas were being replanted, existing farmers would continue farming alongside the new trees, with government assurances that their crops would not be destroyed.

Ogwu Abraham, a senior programme manager at IDH, noted that the project aligned with the non-profit’s mission of promoting sustainable agriculture and improving rural livelihoods.

“This partnership with Okomu Oil and the Edo State Government is part of our wider programme in the Okomu landscape to strengthen both farmers’ welfare and forest protection,” Mr Abraham said.

Billy Ghansah, smallholder coordinator for Okomu Oil, highlighted the company’s commitment to conservation.

“Okomu Oil has set aside about 3,000 hectares of its concession as protected forest areas.

“Despite challenges of illegal logging and encroachment, we are confident that this new roadmap will bring all stakeholders together to safeguard forests within our concession and beyond,” Mr Ghansah said.

Community representatives, including Alex Sese of Gbole-Uba, Dada Magdalene of Magdalene Camp, Edomie Precious of Paul Camp, and John Aghayere of Osayamwen Community, pledged their support for the project.

“We are reassured that our crops will coexist with the forest trees. If everyone keeps their commitments, Edo will soon become a reference point for forest regeneration in Nigeria,” Mr Sese said, on behalf of the stakeholders.

At the close of the session, stakeholders unanimously agreed to kick-start the project by planting 3,000 trees, with communities taking full ownership of the regeneration effort.