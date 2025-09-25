Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has officially flagged off the Gidan Amana 1,000 Beneficiaries Empowerment Programme, an initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable individuals across the state. The governor commended the movement for its impactful contributions to community development and citizen empowerment.

The programme involved the distribution of a wide range of empowerment items, including motorcycles, cars, pasta-making and grinding machines, as well as 20,000 exercise books to support education and promote economic self-reliance. The highpoint of the event was the distribution of 100 motorcycles, 35 Hijet cars, 500 pasta-making machines, 250 grinding machines, and exercise books, all intended to boost productivity, encourage self-reliance, and enhance educational opportunities in secondary schools.

Mr Radda described the initiative as a tangible reflection of leadership, generosity, and a genuine commitment to improving the lives of Katsina State residents. He noted that witnessing the distribution of motorcycles, cars, grinding machines, and other empowerment tools was inspiring and a powerful example of service and charity.

He encouraged citizens to support one another, emphasising that acts of kindness like this reflect the work of God. The governor also urged beneficiaries to use the materials responsibly to foster productive ventures, reduce idleness, and positively impact their communities. “This initiative is a clear demonstration of leadership, generosity, and commitment to improving the lives of our people,” Governor Radda said. “We pray that Allah blesses everyone involved and continues to guide us in serving our communities,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Dr Haruna Maiwada, Chairman of Maiwada Global Concept, highlighted the foundation’s vision: “This foundation is our journey and a testament to the trust placed in us by His Excellency, Governor Malam Dikko Umar Radda. Under his godly and visionary leadership, no one is as committed to addressing poverty in Katsina State. We are proud to play our part in continuing the noble programs of the late President Yar’Adua.”

“What we do, we do sincerely, between ourselves and God. We pray that our great governor is rewarded for his goodness. To all beneficiaries, may God bless and guide you. Our work has just begun, and much more is coming,”

Bala Abu Musawa, Vice Chairman of APC Katsina, expressed gratitude to the founder of Gidan Amana for the impactful initiative. He noted that this empowerment programme complements the work being done by Governor Radda administration and urged citizens to emulate the generosity and community-focused spirit demonstrated.

Delivering a goodwill message, Engr. Muttaka emphasised that doing good in society is never easy. He encouraged proper utilization of the support, promoted unity among citizens, and praised the Governor as a leader deserving of full support. Other dignitaries in attendance included Chairman of Katsina Local Government, Isah Miqdad Ad Saude; Hon Albaba of the Katsina State House of Assembly; Islamic cleric Yakubu Musa Hassan Sautus Sunnah; Deputy Chairman APC, Bala Abu Musawa; State Women’s Leader APC; Chairman Hisba Board, Abu Ammar; Engr. Muttaqa Rabe Darma; Abdullah Umar Tata; AA Rahamawa, and other business, community, and political leaders.