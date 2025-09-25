The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has renewed contracts with two Saudi companies to provide key services for Nigerian pilgrims during the 2026 Hajj.

At a signing ceremony in Jeddah on Thursday, NAHCON Chairperson Abdullahi Usman entered into agreements with Mashariq Dhahabiyya, which will manage services at the Masha’ir (Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah), and Daleel Al Muaalem, which will provide transportation throughout the pilgrimage.

According to NAHCON’s Principal Information Officer, Sani Shafii, the chairman said both firms were retained following their strong performance in 2025, though he urged them to surpass last year’s achievements.

“We were satisfied with the services rendered last year, but we want even more this time,” Mr Usman said. “Our pilgrims are guests of Ar-Rahman, and they deserve the best care.”

Early Preparations

Signing the contracts is part of NAHCON’s early preparations for next year’s Hajj.

Earlier this month, a high-level delegation from the commission travelled to Saudi Arabia to secure contracts for accommodation, catering, transport, and medical services ahead of regulatory deadlines.

Officials say the early negotiations will allow NAHCON to monitor service providers more closely and resolve potential challenges before pilgrims arrive.

The commission has also expanded its digital registration system to enable pilgrims to pay and track their packages online, curbing fraud and strengthening coordination with state welfare boards.

Building on the 2025 experience

In 2025, about 55,000 Nigerian’s participated in the annual religious ritual.

In 2026, about 95,000 Nigerians are expected to perform the Hajj, making the country one of the largest contingents outside the Arab world.

The 2025 exercise, widely described as one of the smoothest in recent years, recorded improvements in airlift schedules and transport logistics.

However, complaints persisted about feeding arrangements in some camps and tent allocations at Mina.

Mr Usman said the commission is determined to build on last year’s successes while addressing shortcomings.

“Our goal is to ensure safety, welfare, and comfort for every pilgrim, and to make sure Nigerians feel the value of every naira they commit to this spiritual journey,” he said.