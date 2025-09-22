The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Monday convened a high-level one-day stakeholders’ engagement on how to reform the Almajiri and Islamiyya education system.

The dialogue, held at the Local Government Service Commission Conference Hall in Katsina, brought together scholars, community leaders, teachers, civil society representatives, and policymakers to design sustainable solutions for Qur’anic and Islamic education in the state with the aim to achieve meaningful reforms in the Almajiri and Islamiyya education system

In his keynote address, Governor Radda reaffirmed his administration’s strong resolve to transform Almajiri and Islamiyya education, describing it as one of Katsina’s most urgent priorities. With more than 90 percent of the state’s population being Muslims, he stressed that government must work hand-in-hand with Islamic scholars and communities to strengthen the system.

The Governor emphasised that respected Ulamas will guide every step of the reform process. “True success cannot be achieved without the active involvement of our scholars,” he said.

He announced the establishment of three new Tsangaya Model Schools, with the first set to be commissioned in Katsina before the end of the year. These schools will combine Qur’anic memorization with modern education, offering Islamiyya, English, Mathematics, and vocational training for both boys and girls, he assured.

Governor Radda also made a landmark policy pronouncement: any citizen of Katsina State who memorizes the Holy Qur’an and meets set academic criteria will be fully sponsored by the government to study professional courses such as MBBS, Nursing, and related fields. He further revealed that Qur’an memorizers will be issued recognized certificates and equipped with modern skills to broaden their opportunities.

The Governor highlighted bold steps already taken by his administration, including the creation of the Zakkat and Waqf Commission, establishment of the Hisbah Board, and the appointment of a Special Adviser on Tsangaya and Out-of-School Children. He also noted the ongoing improvement of Danmarna, Dan Takum, and Filin Samji cemeteries as part of broader efforts to strengthen Islamic values and community life.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of Mallams and teachers, he appealed to them and other educators across the North-West to support the reforms. He stressed that government alone cannot solve the Almajiri challenge without active cooperation from communities, parents, and religious leaders.

Delivering a lead paper titled “Almajiri System of Education in Katsina State: Why Previous Reforms Failed,” Prof Umar Alkali analysedpast shortcomings, citing weak community ownership, poor teacher welfare, inadequate child protection, and fragmented coordination.

Prof Alkali referenced CPIMS data (April 2022) which recorded over 314,000 out-of-school children in Katsina, including 140,495 Almajiri learners, 157,884 adolescent girls, and 203,297 boys—figures that underscore the urgency of reform. He commended Katsina’s community-based initiatives and recommended a model anchored on family care, child protection, teacher training, and provision of learning kits in Hausa, Arabic, and English.

Earlier, the Statistician General of Katsina State, Prof Saifullahi, welcomed participants and stressed the importance of accurate data in shaping reforms. He outlined three pillars for success: stronger data collection, lessons from successful models, and deeper collaboration between Ulamas, government, and civil society.

The UNICEF representative from the Kano Field Office, Mr Rahmah, commended Governor Radda for convening the engagement and assured that UNICEF will continue its support. He noted that UNICEF has been working with Katsina on Qur’anic and Islamiyya education for over five years and will sustain the partnership.

Other speakers included Prof Isah Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Malam Ibrahim Daurawa, Prof Muhammad Mansir Sokoto, Sheikh Jabir Sani Maihula, and a representative of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi—all of whom pledged their support for the reforms.

Civil society representatives, led by Bishir Usman Ruwan Godiya, commended the government’s efforts and called for harmonisation of Tahfizul schools. ALGON Vice Chairman and Chairman of Danja Local Government, Rabo Tambaya, pledged the support of local councils and lauded the establishment of the Hisbah Board.

The stakeholders praised Governor Radda’s commitment to safeguarding Islamic values while modernising education. They pledged their full support to the state government in delivering lasting reforms that protect children, respect culture, and prepare young people for modern opportunities.

The event attracted many important dignitaries. Among them was the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura. The Chief Judge of Katsina State, Hon Justice Musa Danladi, was also in attendance.

From the education sector came the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Dr Kabir Magaji, and the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Zainab Musa Musawa.

Other key officials included the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji, and the Executive Secretary of the Development and Partners Agency, Dr Mustapha Shehu. The Chairman of the Hisbah Board, MalllAbu Ammar, was also present.

The gathering further included Tsangaya leaders, Ulamas, development partners, and other stakeholders.