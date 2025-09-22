Football’s biggest stars gathered in Paris on Monday night for the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, held at the Théâtre du Châtelet, where the best players, clubs, and coaches of the 2024/25 season were celebrated.

France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele won the men’s Ballon d’Or, the most important individual prize in football.

It is the first time Dembele has received the award, after a brilliant season with PSG and the French national team.

In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmati of Spain and Barcelona confirmed her place as the best in the world by winning her third straight women’s Ballon d’Or.

Her creativity and leadership have made her a key figure for both club and country.

The night also honoured the next generation of talent. Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal picked up the Kopa Trophy for the best young male player, while Germany’s Elena Fischer won the women’s version of the award.

Goalkeepers were also recognised. Chelsea and England star Hannah Hampton made history by becoming the first winner of the Women’s Yashin Trophy, while Brazil’s Alisson Becker of Liverpool took home the men’s prize once again.

The Gerd Müller Trophy for the season’s top goal scorer went to Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres, who had a standout year in front of goal.

For clubs, Paris Saint-Germain were named Men’s Club of the Year, while Arsenal Women claimed the Women’s Club of the Year award.

Unlike in the last two editions when Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman gave Nigeria a respectable finish on the Ballon d’Or rankings, no Super Eagles player was listed in the top 30 this time.

There was however something to cheer as Nigeria’s Chiamaka Cynthia Nnadozie confirmed her place among the best goalkeepers in the world after finishing fourth in the 2025 Women’s Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or Awards in Paris.

With emotional speeches, star-studded appearances, and recognition of football’s best talents, the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony once again showed why it is the sport’s most prestigious awards night.