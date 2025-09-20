Seraphic Homes Foundation, a non-profit charity organisation set up by the Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, on Friday opened the first free Psychiatric Hospital and Home for the Elderly in Anambra State.

The N600 million facility was inaugurated by Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, in Aguleri community, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state. It is designed to provide completely free psychiatric care to individuals battling mental illnesses.

This comes barely five months after the evangelist opened a gigantic Orphanage and Old People’s Home in Mgbirichi, Owerri, Imo State.

Mr Ebuka Obi, a popular Christian evangelist said that comprehensive care including diagnosis, treatment, medication, rehabilitation, accommodation, and welfare would be provided to patients all at no cost to them or their families at the Anambra facility.

He explained that the initiative was his childhood vision and that the plan was to touch lives across the country.

“This hospital will start functioning fully from next month. We are going to have four vehicles going everywhere in Anambra to pick up mad persons and bring them here to help them.

“This is my childhood vision. I have travelled to so many parts of the world. You will not see mentally challenged persons roaming the streets in the western world. It is only in this part of the world that this happens”, he stated.

Mr Ebuka Obi said that having completed the project as well as the Orphanage and Elderly People’s Home in Mgbirichi, near Owerri, Imo State, his next move would be to Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Rivers and other parts of the country.

In his speech, Mr Soludo, a professor of economics commended the evangelist for the project, saying that the government would support it fully.

Based on the foundation’s request, the governor promised to construct the road leading to the hospital and also connect it to the national grid.

Mr Soludo told the evangelist that the state government would also support the hospital financially considering that the medical services would be rendered to the patients free of charge.

Meanwhile, Seraphic Homes Foundation revealed that the clinic is Nigeria’s first ever free psychiatric hospital.

It said that this grand opening marked the beginning of a new chapter in the country’s healthcare and social support system where love, faith, and compassion complement medical science to transform lives.

“The vision behind the project is to create a society where the mentally challenged are no longer abandoned on the streets, but embraced, treated, rehabilitated and empowered to live meaningful lives”, Mr Ebuka Obi added.