At its core, the Kano saga has become a mirror reflecting Nigeria’s broader struggle: How to balance the media’s duty to expose corruption with the need for professional ethics and responsible communication. For journalists, it is a reminder that credibility rests not only on courage but also on fairness. For government officials, it is proof that mishandled communication can turn a political challenge into a reputational disaster.

The first week of the PRNigeria Young Communication Fellowship opened with a spirited conversation about ethics in journalism. Inevitably, the discussion turned to the trending controversy in Kano — a storm that has engulfed government officials, journalists, and the public alike.

The media, particularly social platforms, exploded after investigative journalist Jaafar Jaafar published a report in Daily Nigerian alleging that Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo, the director-general of Protocol to Kano State Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf, had embezzled more than ₦6.5 billion. The revelation triggered heated debate across the state and beyond, exposing once again how corruption scandals remain a recurring feature of Nigerian politics.

The irony was not lost on many observers. Governor Yusuf’s political camp had risen to power by capitalising on the infamous “Gandollar” scandal, when Jaafar Jaafar’s earlier exposé allegedly showed former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stuffing dollars into his flowing gown. That episode earned Ganduje a lasting stain on his reputation. Now, it is the same ruling party — once celebrated for lampooning Ganduje — that finds itself on the defensive.

Rather than defusing the crisis, the government’s response seemed to escalate it. The governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, issued an unusually lengthy statement — nearly 30 paragraphs long — seeking to defend the administration. But the release failed to provide verifiable evidence to rebut the allegations. Instead, it diverted attention to the excesses of the previous government, accusing Ganduje’s administration of spending ₦20 billion within three months and recalling the infamous dollar-video scandal.

“Sometimes, dignified silence is better than shabby defensiveness,” remarked a public relations manager with Anthena Communications. The government’s statement, critics argued, compounded the damage, rather than repairing it.

Matters worsened when the spokesperson threatened legal action, prompting Jaafar to publish an even more provocative follow-up titled: “Governor Yusuf Defends Thieving Aide.” The headline electrified readers but also raised serious ethical concerns. Journalism codes caution against such labelling, as no individual should be branded a “thief” without conviction in a competent court. By crossing that line, the veteran journalist — despite his laudable record of exposing corruption — left himself and his paper vulnerable to defamation suits.

In the end, the controversy is bigger than the individuals involved. It is about the integrity of democratic discourse — where truth is pursued, reputations are protected by due process, and the line between free expression and defamation is carefully respected.

Indeed, the embattled DG of Protocol swiftly dragged Jaafar Jaafar to court. Legally and ethically, the journalist’s choice of words may prove costly. Nigerian law and journalistic ethics emphasise the presumption of innocence until guilt is proven. Accusatory terms such as “thieving” or “looting” without a court verdict amount to prejudgment, undermining both credibility and neutrality.

The Nigerian Press Council’s Code of Ethics is explicit: reporting must be accurate, fair, and balanced. Responsible phrasing would be: “The aide has been accused of corruption” or “He is under investigation.” Such language preserves neutrality, while still informing the public. Using biased terms risks shifting journalism from fact-based reporting into polemical opinion.

This episode is therefore more than just another corruption allegation. It is a test of how both journalists and public officials navigate the fraught intersection of truth, reputation, and responsibility. On the one hand, the media has an obligation to act as the watchdog of democracy — holding leaders accountable, amplifying citizens’ voices, and exposing wrongdoing. On the other hand, that role must be exercised with fairness, precision, and respect for legal due process.

For government communicators, the lesson is equally stark. Damage control demands strategy, clarity, and restraint — not angry tirades or defensive accusations. A weak, accusatory statement can inflame, rather than calm a crisis. In today’s fast-moving information environment, silence, measured responses, or transparent disclosure often achieve more than lengthy rebuttals.

At its core, the Kano saga has become a mirror reflecting Nigeria’s broader struggle: How to balance the media’s duty to expose corruption with the need for professional ethics and responsible communication. For journalists, it is a reminder that credibility rests not only on courage but also on fairness. For government officials, it is proof that mishandled communication can turn a political challenge into a reputational disaster.

In the end, the controversy is bigger than the individuals involved. It is about the integrity of democratic discourse — where truth is pursued, reputations are protected by due process, and the line between free expression and defamation is carefully respected.

Umar Babangida writes from Kofar Dukawuya, Kano City. Email: [email protected]