Jigawa State Government, in collaboration with the National Boundary Commission (NBC), has resolved a 47-year-old international farmland dispute between border communities in Nigeria and the Republic of Niger.

The dispute which began in 1979 between the Jobi community of Maigatari Local Government Area in Jigawa State and the Kyalli community of Dungass Department in the Zinder Region of Niger Republic had repeatedly disrupted agricultural activities, strained diplomatic ties, and claimed several lives over nearly five decades.

The peaceful resolution was achieved through the efforts of the Jigawa State Boundary Committee, led by the state’s Deputy Governor, Aminu Usman. Following joint investigative visits with NBC officials, extensive consultations were held with traditional rulers, security agencies, and community leaders from both nations.

Mr Usman in a formal presentation of alternative farmlands to affected farmers said the state government relocated 74 Nigerian farmers to Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area to ensure a permanent resolution and prevent future conflict along the international border, adding that the committee outlined two primary recommendations. These are that members of Jobi community must immediately cease cultivation on farmlands belonging to the Kyalli community in Niger Republic and the Jigawa State Government should provide alternative, viable farmland within Nigerian territory to affected Jobi farmers.

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Mr Usman said acting on these recommendations, Governor Umar Namadi approved the de-reservation and conversion of a portion of the Dan-Makama Forest Reserve for agricultural use, securing alternative plots through the State Ministry of Lands, Housing, Urban Development, and Regional Planning.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony held in Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area, Governor Namadi announced the allocation of over 100 farmland plots within Nigeria. This initiative directly resettles 74 primary beneficiaries affected by the border demarcation, with additional plots designated for 30 other community members to secure their livelihoods.

“This dispute has lasted for 47 years,” Governor Namadi stated. “We thank Almighty Allah for allowing us to witness its peaceful resolution. We appreciate the National Boundary Commission and everyone who worked tirelessly to bring lasting peace. Peace and good neighbourliness are essential, as the people of both communities share deep family ties, culture, religion, and a long history of coexistence.”

In a goodwill message presented on behalf of the Director-General of the National Boundary Commission, Mr Adamu Adaji, the Deputy Director of International Boundaries, Yahanasu Aliyu, praised the proactive leadership of the Jigawa State Government.

The Commission noted that Jigawa State’s swift identification and approval of alternative land demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting citizens’ livelihoods while safeguarding regional stability.

The NBC urged the residents of Jobi to embrace the new farmland in the spirit of peace, mutual respect, and good neighbourliness, highlighting the Commission’s commitment to strengthening border governance and security across Nigeria.

Beneficiaries react

Some of the resettled farmers told reporters that the situation in the Niger Republic was dire. Ado Musa said, “fr years, our farmland was seized and left uncultivated. To make matters worse, after we had paid land taxes for years, the authorities revoked our land rights”.

“Following the incident, many people lost their lives to trauma, leaving families with nothing. Fortunately, the state government stepped in and provided the necessary support, allocating us new farmland within Nigeria’s borders to help restore our economic prosperity.”

Another beneficiary, Mr Bello, described as severe, the hardships farmers faced after their land in the Niger Republic was seized and left uncultivated for years.

​According to Mr Bello, the emotional and financial toll was devastating, resulting in several deaths due to conflict between rival groups and leaving many without a livelihood.

​However, Mr Bello said relief has come as the state government intervened to rebuild the community’s economic standing by allocating new farmland within Nigerian territory to the displaced farmers.