Situation reports have indicated that about 5,000 Nigerians, including civilians and soldiers, have fled across the border to Cameroon following a twin attack on military bases in Borno State by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Taiwo Adebayo, a Lake Chad basin researcher with Institute for Security Studies (ISS), disclosed this Friday evening.

“SITREP from Cameroon says more than five thousand Nigerians, including soldiers, fled across the border to Amchide and Limani for refuge, after ISWAP attacked Banki and seized a military barracks in the strategic town overnight,” Mr Adebayo posted on X.

It was reported that ISWAP fighters attacked a military base in Banki on Friday. This came barely 24 hours after they overran another military base in Kumshe.

Both attacks displaced civilians and forced soldiers to abandon the bases. However, the military is yet to issue a statement about them.

Malik Samuel, a conflict researcher with Good Governance Africa (GGA), further shared details of the attack on X.

The Banki attack, which lasted about three hours according to Mr Samuel, was “most likely led by Abu Muhammad, ISWAP’s Fiya in charge of Gargash (Banki, Kumshe and environs).”

“Before attacking the Banki military base, ISWAP fighters split up into three groups,” he said. “One group deployed to Freetown, about 5km to Banki; the second group positioned along the Banki-Kumshe road; while the third group headed to the military base.”

Mr Samuel said the insurgents invaded the town around 12 a.m. and looted items within 30 minutes.

“They were inside the base and spent the next 2 hours looting and loading items onto trucks,” he said.

“According to civilians, when ISWAP entered Banki town, they asked civilians not to be afraid, saying they were only after security personnel and the military, not civilians,” Mr Samuel added. “They told the civilians not to run in panic, to avoid being hit by stray bullets. Many civilians still chose to run, with 4 killed by stray bullets and 5 others injured.”

ISWAP broke away from Boko Haram in 2016 over doctrinal differences, especially the mindless targeting of civilians.

“Around 5am, the fighters had left the town. Soldiers returned to the base between 6am while civilians started returning shortly afterward,” said Mr Samuel.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the attack on Banki could worsen humanitarian crisis and hamper transborder trade between Nigerians and the Cameroonian border communities.