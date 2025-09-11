Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Thursday evening received Segun Alebiosu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria, on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Katsina.

Mr Alebiosu’s visit had three purposes: to condole with Governor Radda over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, to welcome him back from his recent medical trip following a minor road accident, and to felicitate with him on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

During the visit, Mr Alebiosu offered special prayers for the late President Buhari, asking Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings.

He also prayed for Governor Radda continued protection, while commending the Governor’s bold reforms and people-centered initiatives that are driving economic growth and development across Katsina State. He further wished the Governor a happy birthday.

Governor Radda warmly welcomed Mr. Alebiosu and his delegation, expressing deep gratitude for their solidarity and kind gestures. He described the visit as thoughtful and reassuring, adding that such goodwill further strengthens the bonds of partnership between government and the private sector.

The First Bank CEO was accompanied by Shehu Aliyu, Executive Director (Public Sector); Ibrahim Ali Bala Kuki, Chairman, Board of Directors, Norrenberger Financial Services Group Aliyu Mashi Regional Manager North First Bank and Usman Lawal, Area Controller, North, International Energy Insurance Plc.

Also present at the meeting were the Katsina State Accountant General, Nura Tela, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs, Usman Abba Jaye.