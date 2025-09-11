The upcoming Nigeria Mining Weekconference and expo will celebrate the country’s mining legacy as well as its burgeoning potential when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. The event organisers have announced the theme of this year’s edition, which is the 10thanniversary of the event. The theme is:”Nigeria Mining: From Progress to Global Relevance.”

“This theme captures both our achievements and our aspirations,” says Faruk Yusuf Yabo, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development. “Over the past ten years, Nigeria Mining Week has grown from a modest industry gathering into a flagship platform that convenes government, investors, operators and development partners. As we enter the next decade, our focus is clear: to scale up the industry, ensure sustainability, drive value addition, and firmly position Nigeria as a globally relevant mining hub.”

Nigeria ready for responsible mining

The event is hosted by Ministry of Solid Mineral Development of Nigeria andorganised by Miners Association of Nigeria, in partnership with PwC Nigeria and VUKA Group.

“The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is proud to serve as the host ministry of this event,” says the Permanent Secretary. “This is not just symbolic—it reflects the government’s commitment to making mining a central pillar of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, and identified the mining sector as one of the sectors to drive the diversification of our economy away from oil.”

Mr Yabo, an engineer adds: “With our rich mineral endowment, Nigeria is ready for responsible and profitable mining investment. Our legal frameworks are being strengthened, our licensing processes are being streamlined, and we are deepening partnerships to ensure that investors find both security and sustainability in our mining environment.”

MAN: Strength in collaboration

“At MAN, we firmly believe that the strength of our sector lies in collaboration,” says Dele Ayanleke, President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN). “Our partnership with the ministry, investors, sponsors, and industry stakeholders has been instrumental in shaping policies, improving operational standards, and building trust in the sector.”

He adds: “During this edition of Nigeria Mining Week, we will further engage in initiatives that promote investment, enhance safety, support artisanal and small-scale miners, and drive compliance with global best practices. I call upon all stakeholders—government agencies, investors, mining operators, sponsors, partners, service providers, and the media—to actively participate in this milestone edition.”

PWC Nigeria: Excited about opportunities

“Over the past decade, Nigeria Mining Week has served as the foremost platform for shaping the conversation on Nigeria’s mining sector—driving dialogue, building consensus, and crafting solutions that position mining as a true engine of shared prosperity for all Nigerians,” says Habeeb Jaiyeola, Partner and Head, Mining Sector, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria.

He continues: “The mining sector is vital to Nigeria’s strategic goal of economic diversification and reducing dependence on oil. We commend the government for prioritising this sector and are excited about the promising opportunities it presents.”

“Improve, excel and exceed expectations”

“Along with our event partners, it has been an honour but also a responsibility to host Nigeria Mining Week for the last decade,” says VUKA Group Event Director for Mining Samukelo Madlabane.

He adds: “However, it is a responsibility we take very seriously. Since the inauguralevent, we have never stopped trying to improve, excel and exceed expectations by continuing to bring innovative, forward-thinking, and interactive programmes to maximise sharing, dealmaking, and networking between our attendees. It has continued to be a gathering where bold ideas, strategic partnerships, and sustainable innovation come together to shape a new era of growth. This year will beno different.”

Industry support

From 13 to 15 October, Nigeria Mining Week once again will showcase dozens of exciting mining and extractive projects in the country. The event is also expected to gather attendees from more than 20 countries, including more than 2,300 mining professionals, around 90 sponsors and exhibitors, some 180 mining operators and in excess of 137 expert speakers and VIPs.

Over the last decade, Nigeria Mining Week has become thé gathering place for many leading mining bosses and suppliers,many of whom have become longstanding partners and sponsors for the Abuja gathering. Titan Minerals Ltd is returning as the diamond plus sponsor; KMDC, Mikano Motors, Sinogrand and Xugong Nigeria Company Ltd are diamond sponsors; and SMT Nigeria is back as a platinum sponsor.

About Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week is organised by theVuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, sustainability, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC Mining Week, DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.

Nigeria Mining Week event dates and location:

Dates: 13–15 October 2025

Location: Abuja Continental Hotel – Meetings & Conferences

