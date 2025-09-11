Tosin Ojo, the wife of Super Eagles goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo, has alleged that her husband and his mistress threatened her life and that of her children.

Olorunleke, who plays for Al-Merrikh Sporting Club, a Sudanese professional team based in Omdurman, married Tosin on 11 November 2016 in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The couple who met on Facebook have two sons.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Tosin, a former Team Manager cum Secretary and Media Officer of Kogi Confluence Queens football club, claimed she had endured a great deal in her marriage to the 30-year-old goalkeeper.

She further alleged that he (Olorunleke) was willing to put her and their children in harm’s way to serve his own selfish interests.

Tosin said, “If anything happens to me or my children, please hold my husband, Olorunleke Ojo and his side chick, Precious Daniels, responsible. His side chick has been giving him different charms home for me and my children, so many women and children have lost their lives to the same situation. My life and that of my children are now in the hands of Leke and Precious.

“My family and the public should hold them both responsible if anything happens, a lot is going on now. My tears will fight you. Leke if anything happens to me and my children, you have done more than enough for me. I’m not stopping you from your decision to follow Precious Daniels, but pls free me and my children in peace. If you succeed in killing me, at least you will rest but my spirit will hunt you.”

Harmsway

Furthermore, Tosin disclosed that Ms Daniels, her husband’s mistress, had recently caused significant damage to her marriage.

She alleged that Ms Daniels had bewitched Olorunleke and was relentlessly urging him to harm her and their children.

“My husband moved in with her, she pushed him to divorce me, do the DNA of our children, I don’t have a problem with all that but they should just leave me and my children in peace. We have gone through a lot since he made little money from AFCON in February 2024. I have not enjoyed peace. Anytime my husband comes home now, I must take my children to the hospital the following day.

“You say you don’t want me again, no issue, but once he comes home, he goes straight to my bedroom. Once he enters, he will leave a few minutes later to go and lodge in the hotel, but he always rushes home to my bedroom, and I don’t know what he puts inside. Today, I was outside and I locked my bedroom door. He came home and broke my bedroom door. What did he want and left to lodge with his side chick again. Pls, I don’t know his mission, the world should help me if things get out of hand”, said Tosin.

Olorunleke served as Nigeria’s third-choice goalkeeper at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Ivory Coast, the host nation defeated Super Eagles 2–1 to lift their third AFCON title.

He was the only home-based player in the squad. Then, he was playing for Enyimba in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Olorunleke responds

However, Olorunleke in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, described his wife’s claims as grave, false, and malicious.

He noted that his wife had repeatedly made such allegations against him, leaving him with no choice but to respond to protect his children and safeguard their future.

The former Kano Pillars goalkeeper noted, “The truth is that the problems in our marriage began long before now. Despite this, I consistently sought reconciliation. I supported my wife financially, giving her money for business, paying her a salary monthly, and ensuring she and our children were never left in want. I provided a monthly upkeep of $250,000 in addition to covering rent, school fees, and medical bills. Evidence of these payments is attached.

“I even advised her to step away from work temporarily for her safety and that of our children. Despite my repeated invitations to my wife to spend time with me while I was away, she consistently declined. I longed for her company and for us to build our marital bond, but each time I invited her, she gave excuses. Yet, during that same period, she travelled frequently to other states for work and personal engagements without hesitation.”

Olorunleke stated that his wife’s persistent neglect of her marital duties left him emotionally strained and played a major role in the collapse of their relationship.

The former Abia Warriors goalkeeper added that he had attempted to resolve their differences through family intervention and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), but she (Tosin) refused to participate.

“Sadly, she refused reconciliation, rejecting ADR and insisting instead on court action and social media battles. One of the most painful aspects of this situation is her repeated denial of access to my children. At several points, I was blocked completely, as shown in screenshots, cutting me off from communicating with my children.

“Even on my child’s birthday, when I was outside the country, I sent a cake through my siblings as a fatherly gesture. She refused the cake, instructed that it be returned, and once again shut me out of my children’s lives. Screenshots of this incident are also attached. This deliberate act caused me deep emotional distress and even led to hospitalisation”, Olorunleke noted.

Charms allegation

Moreover, Olorunleke stated that his wife had caused him considerable harm, damaging his reputation, career, and peace of mind.

He noted, “It is malicious and unfounded to allege that I use charms, or that I seek to harm my wife and children. These accusations are not only damaging but dangerous, as they expose me and even third parties to ridicule, suspicion, and public hostility. I appeal to the public not to frustrate me further by spreading or believing unverified allegations. I am a father, a son, and a human being who has done his best to act responsibly in the face of painful circumstances.

“If my wife has any grievances, social media is not a court of law. Instead of posting defamatory statements, slander, and libel, she can take up her complaints before a court of competent jurisdiction with proof. Theatrics and falsehoods in the public space only destroy the children’s future and further damage what little peace remains.”

Olorunleke appealed to the public and the media not to dwell solely on his wife’s account or rush to conclusions.

He stressed that every story has two sides, and that hasty judgments made without established facts only serve to deepen the pain.

“Even though the marriage has broken down irretrievably, my love and duty to my children remain unshaken. I will continue to provide for them, protect them, and prioritise their welfare. I respectfully call on Mrs. Olorunleke to desist from further defamatory publications. This matter is already before the appropriate legal and security authorities, and I trust that justice will be done.

“Above all, I appeal for understanding from the public and media, please allow me to handle this difficult chapter of my life with dignity, and for the sake of the children whose future must not be destroyed by bitterness. I will not be dragged into social media wars; I only seek peace, stability, and a safe future for my children”, said Olorunleke.