The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commenced a civic enlightenment campaign across schools in Abuja Metropolis, to educate students on their civic responsibilities, national values, and active citizenship.

According to the Directorate, it is part of the two-week civic engagement and sensitisation campaign being carried out across the Federal Capital Territory, noting that the Agency’s Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) have been visiting schools in the Area Councils to spread messages on government policies, national values, disaster preparedness and national identity.

The Agency emphasised that the initiative reflects its commitment to instilling patriotism, vigilance, civic responsibility, and respect for national symbols in young learners, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

The visited schools by the FCT COMOs include;

Kali Area Council

LGA Primary School, Bonugo Kwali

Pilot Science Primary School, Kali

Bwari Area Council

Pilot Primary school, Bwari

lEA Primary School, Byazhin, Bwari

AMAC

LEA Primary School, Galadimawa

LEA Primary School, Nyanya Phase 1

LEA Primary School, Karu Central

Kuje Area Council

LEA Primary School, Kayarda, Kuje

Kuje Modern Primary School, Kayarda; among others.