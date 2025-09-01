The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commenced a civic enlightenment campaign across schools in Abuja Metropolis, to educate students on their civic responsibilities, national values, and active citizenship.
According to the Directorate, it is part of the two-week civic engagement and sensitisation campaign being carried out across the Federal Capital Territory, noting that the Agency’s Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) have been visiting schools in the Area Councils to spread messages on government policies, national values, disaster preparedness and national identity.
The Agency emphasised that the initiative reflects its commitment to instilling patriotism, vigilance, civic responsibility, and respect for national symbols in young learners, who are the leaders of tomorrow.
The visited schools by the FCT COMOs include;
|
Kali Area Council
LGA Primary School, Bonugo Kwali
Pilot Science Primary School, Kali
Bwari Area Council
Pilot Primary school, Bwari
lEA Primary School, Byazhin, Bwari
AMAC
LEA Primary School, Galadimawa
LEA Primary School, Nyanya Phase 1
LEA Primary School, Karu Central
Kuje Area Council
LEA Primary School, Kayarda, Kuje
Kuje Modern Primary School, Kayarda; among others.
