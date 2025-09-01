The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud, has expressed deepest sympathy over the death of the FCT Head of Civil Service, Grace Adayilo, describing it as “a painful loss.”

Mrs Mahmoud, in a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media, Austine Elemue, on Monday in Abuja, said Mrs Adayilo passed away in the early hours of Monday, 1 September.

She described the late Head of Service as a distinguished administrator, a seasoned technocrat, and a dedicated servant of the people who gave her best in the discharge of her duties.

She said Mrs Adayilo served with utmost professionalism, humility, and commitment.

“I received with great shock and deep sadness the news of the sudden passing of the FCT Head of Service, Mrs. Grace Adayilo.

“This is indeed a painful loss, not only to the entire FCT Administration, but also to the public service and the nation at large.

“The late Head of Service was a distinguished administrator, a seasoned technocrat, and a dedicated servant of the people who gave her best in the discharge of her duties with utmost professionalism, humility, and commitment.”

Mrs Mahmoud said that her passing has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill, especially at this critical time when her wealth of experience and wisdom were most needed to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu in the FCT.

“On behalf of my family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, colleagues, and the entire staff of the Administration.

“May Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and give us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” she prayed.

Mrs Mahmoud also prayed that her memory would continue to inspire a life of selfless service and dedication to the nation.

Mrs Adayilo, the pioneer Head of the Civil Service of the FCT, reportedly died in the early hours of Monday.

Her Special Assistant on Media, Anthony Odey, confirmed the reports.

(NAN)