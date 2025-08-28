The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has applauded Dangote Cement Plc’s social intervention schemes as the two institutions renewed their collaboration to bolster security, promote peace, and support economic development across the country. The partnership is designed to safeguard communities, protect critical business operations, and create a more secure environment for sustainable growth and investment.

Speaking during his visit to the Dangote Cement Plant at Obajana, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 8, Abubakar Zubairu, noted that such collaborations not only enhance law enforcement efforts but also create a stable environment where businesses can thrive and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Mr Zubairu said that the country owes Dangote Cement Plc immense gratitude for its numerous social intervention programmes, which have continued to uplift communities and support national development.

He added that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, while also ensuring the protection of corporate institutions whose contributions are vital to Nigeria’s economic growth and social stability.

“I am really impressed by your Corporate Social Responsibility schemes. I am aware you have spent money running into billions on CSR. This is commendable,” he stressed.

According to him, the Police accord the company a high priority because of its contribution to the economy. “For us our business is security, and the Dangote Cement is very key. You provide jobs for Nigerians, and you have been responsible and responsive to host communities and the nation,” he said. He added, “I want to assure you of our continued support. The valuable work you do in creating jobs and providing CSR programmes contributes to reducing crime in our society.“

Speaking earlier, Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Nawabuddin Azad, said he was elated by the visit of the top hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force, adding that there was the need to strengthen the partnership. Mr Azad said: “your presence here today is not just a routine visit; it is a powerful symbol. It is a symbol of commitment, a symbol of partnership, that the safety of key national economic assets is a top priority. We do not take this for granted.”

The Plant Director added that the mission of the company is aligned with that of the Federal Government, which is to grow the economy, create jobs for teeming youth, and contribute to the nation’s GDP. “But let me be very frank, without security, there can be no production. Without production, there can be no prosperity. The wheels of our company turn not just on power and raw materials, but fundamentally on the oil of peace and security,” he said.

Mr Azad therefore requested a stronger partnership in key strategic areas, which include intelligence sharing, empowering local division and fostering greater trust between the police, host communities and the company; among others.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Social Performance, Ademola Adeyemi, said the company has always enjoyed robust partnership, adding the visit will further strengthen the ties.

The Head of Human Resources and Administration, Azeez Adeniyi, said that most of the company’s employees are from Kogi State, stating that the company is doing everything it can to sustain smooth operational turf.

Officers in the entourage of the AIG, Mr Zubairu include: DCP A Eljamal, DCP Abubakar B Ardo, ACP Umar Ibrahim Wurno, CSP Halidu Kasimu, CSP Emmanuel P Ganya and CSP Ujah I Francis, among others.

In 2018, the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) donated 150 operational vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force at an event in Abuja. Recently, the company also contributed an additional 25 vehicles to the Force, making it one of the largest corporate donors to the Nigeria Police in the nation’s history.