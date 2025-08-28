Nigeria’s hopes of a strong start in next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header have been dealt another potential blow, with Sevilla striker Akor Adams emerging as a major doubt for the fixtures against Rwanda in Uyo and South Africa in Bloemfontein.

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali had earlier been reported injured after being stretchered out of his club’s league game in South Africa on Tuesday, 26 August.

For Akor, the 25-year-old forward, who only recently returned from a lengthy injury absence, has suffered a fresh muscle setback.

His Spanish club confirmed he is struggling with a long abductor injury in his left thigh and will play no part in this weekend’s La Liga clash against Girona.

In a statement, Sevilla explained:

“Sevilla FC completed their first training session on Wednesday in preparation for this weekend’s match in Girona. After the post-match recovery session against Getafe CF, Matías Almeyda’s players trained at the sports complex with their sights set on securing all three points at Montilivi.

Neither Rubén Vargas nor Akor Adams was on the field with the group. The Swiss player carried out specific work in the gym, while the Nigerian is suffering from a long abductor injury in his left thigh and will miss the match against Girona.”

A stop-start spell in Spain

Akor’s injury comes at a frustrating moment in what has already been a stop-start career in Spain. The powerful striker joined Sevilla in the January 2025 transfer window from French side Montpellier in a €5.5m move, but a lengthy layoff disrupted his momentum in the second half of last season.

This campaign, he is yet to find the net for Sevilla, though he did notch an assist in the club’s 3-2 opening-day defeat to Athletic Bilbao. His struggles for rhythm underline why this latest setback could not have come at a worse time, both for club and country.

Super Eagles’ dream put on hold

For Nigeria, Adams’ potential absence is particularly disappointing. Despite his reputation as a natural goalscorer and his history with the Flying Eagles, he is yet to make his senior debut for the Super Eagles.

Head coach Eric Chelle had named Adams in the 31-man provisional squad for the must-win qualifiers, with hopes that his presence could bolster a frontline that will need depth and versatility against two of Africa’s most competitive opponents.

The qualifiers themselves are critical: Nigeria are looking to avoid another stumble on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, after their painful absence from Qatar 2022.

The bigger picture

For Sevilla, Akor’s recovery is crucial as the Andalusian club, under Matías Almeyda, attempts to rebuild after a turbulent season in La Liga.

For Nigeria, however, the concern is even more immediate: the Super Eagles can ill afford to lose attacking options in fixtures that could define their World Cup campaign before it has truly begun.

At 25, Akor still has time to carve out his legacy both in Europe and for Nigeria, but injuries have too often interrupted his rise. His focus now will be on recovery, knowing that his next opportunity with the national team could determine whether he becomes a mainstay in the Super Eagles’ attack, or a story of promise interrupted.