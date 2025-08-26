The Katsina State Government has successfully hosted the state’s first-ever cardiac pacemaker mission at General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital (GARSH), Katsina.

This groundbreaking initiative was made possible through the procurement of a brand-new, state-of-the-art C-arm machine, alongside comprehensive logistical support from the government.

It underscores the steadfast commitment of the administration of Dikko Umar Radda to modernizing healthcare and saving lives.

The Pace4Life Foundation partnered in this effort by providing all implants, accessories, consumables, and a team of expert medical personnel.

Their collaboration ensured that every technical and medical requirement was met, while also transferring vital skills to local healthcare professionals—strengthening Katsina’s capacity for advanced cardiac care in the future.

On behalf of the combined teams from General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital (GARSH) and the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, Dr Muhammad Nazir Shehu, the leader of the local organising team of experts, extended profound gratitude to the Katsina State Government and the Pace4Life Foundation.

Conducted over three consecutive days (22nd to 24th August 2025), this historic mission represents a major milestone in the state’s medical history and sets a high standard for future life-saving interventions.

The mission accomplishments include the following:

Three dual pacemakers were successfully implanted in patients diagnosed with complete heart block.

Two implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) were placed in patients with advanced heart failure.

Two cardiologists and two cardiac physiologists received intensive hands-on training in implantation and device programming.

The leader of the home team of experts acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of the mission team—Dr Emmanuel Edafe, Dr Iseko Iseko, and Mr Victor—whose expertise was central to the program’s success. Their work not only saved lives but also enhanced the skills and confidence of local medical personnel.

The combined team of medical experts also recognised the critical support of the Katsina State Ministry of Health and the Katsina State Health Services Management Board (KT-HSMB), under the leadership of the Commissioner, Musa Adamu Funtua and Dr Sabiu Liadi, for their pivotal role in ensuring the mission’s success.

The team further commended the Managing Director of GARSH, Dr Auwal Sani, and his management team for their tireless efforts in ensuring the smooth coordination and execution of this historic initiative.

The medical experts urged all stakeholders and partners to continue supporting life-saving interventions, while expressing gratitude to everyone involved for their leadership, commitment, and collaboration.

This landmark mission has become a defining moment in Katsina State’s healthcare history.