PremiumTrust Bank is delighted to announce that it has met the N200 billion minimum capital requirement for National Commercial Banks well ahead of the March 2026 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank hit the milestone through a successful capital raise of Rights Issue and Private placement offerings, as part of the ongoing banking sector recapitalization exercise.

This achievement, which has received CBN’s approval, not only underscores the bank’s exceptional financial strength but also positions it as a dominant player in the Nigerian banking industry, further solidifying its place as the fastest-growing bank in Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2022, PremiumTrust Bank has consistently broken records, thus setting new benchmarks in financial performance and customer satisfaction.

This latest milestone – surpassing the required capital threshold – is a testament to the bank’s exceptional growth trajectory and the strength of its business model, which has delivered impressive results year after year.

By meeting the CBN’s N200 billion capital requirement, the bank is presently better positioned to expand its operations, deepen its market share, and continue to deliver cutting-edge banking solutions that cater to the diverse needs of individuals, businesses, and corporate clients across Nigeria. The bank’s rapid growth and record-breaking financial performance have made it a true force to reckon with in the Nigerian banking sector.

Dr. Emmanuel Efe Emefienim, CON, FCIB, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Premium Trust Bank, commented:

“Exceeding the N200 billion capital requirement is a defining moment in the bank’s journey. This achievement coming in just three years of the bank’s existence is a reflection of our superior financial performance since inception, unwavering commitment to operational excellence, and the trust reposed in us by our shareholders, customers, and regulators.

“As Nigeria’s fastest-growing bank, we are uniquely positioned to not only lead the sector but to continue delivering outstanding value and growth for our stakeholders.”

This latest achievement follows PremiumTrust Bank’s proven track record of outstanding financial results, including consistent profit growth and unparalleled customer loyalty.

With a strengthened capital base, the bank is currently and strategically positioned to further broaden its footprint, deepen financing in critical sectors such as infrastructure and agriculture, and remain at the forefront of innovation in Nigeria’s financial sector.

The bank’s remarkable growth is a testament to its clear strategic vision, strong leadership, and unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic development. Building on its strengthened capital base, PremiumTrsut Bank will continue to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of its customers while consolidating its position as an emerging leader in the Nigerian Banking Industry.

About PremiumTrust Bank

PremiumTrust Bank is Nigeria’s fastest-growing financial institution, renowned for its record-breaking financial performance, innovative products, and exceptional customer service.

In just three years of operations, the bank has expanded its business across all the Geo-political Zones of Nigeria, reflecting its rapid growth and commitment to accessibility.

By setting new benchmarks in service delivery and leveraging technology-driven solutions, PremiumTrust Bank is shaping the future of Banking in Nigeria.