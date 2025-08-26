Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has completed the signing of Nigerian international Rasheedat Ajibade on a contract that will keep her at the French giants until 30 June, 2027.

The move marks another big step in the career of the talented Super Falcons captain, who has become one of Africa’s brightest football stars.

From her humble beginnings in Mushin, Lagos, Ajibade’s football journey has been inspirational.

She began her career at a tender age when she joined FC Robo in the Nigerian Women’s League.

Her outstanding performances quickly caught attention, and in 2018, she was named the NFF Young Player of the Year, an early sign of the success to come.

After proving herself in Nigeria, Ajibade took her career to Europe in 2019, signing for Avaldsnes IL in Norway, where she spent two seasons developing her game. In 2021, she moved to Spain to join Atlético de Madrid Femenino, where she established herself as one of the most versatile and consistent forwards in the Liga F. During the 2024–25 season, she played 25 matches, scored 8 goals, and provided 3 assists, becoming one of the club’s key attacking players.

Ajibade is also a star on the international stage. As captain of the Nigerian Super Falcons, she has helped the team achieve major success, including winning the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in 2018 and 2024.

She was a regular starter at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and also represented Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, further strengthening her status as one of the most important players in African women’s football.

With over 30 international appearances, Ajibade has become a leader on and off the pitch.

Speaking after completing her move to PSG, an excited Ajibade said:

“I am deeply honored to join Paris Saint-Germain, a leading club in Europe. This is a major milestone for me: I am committed to giving everything I have to help PSG win trophies and inspire young female footballers, both in Nigeria and beyond,” the Super Falcons captain told her new club website.

With her speed, strength, and eye for goal, Ajibade is expected to bring more firepower to PSG’s attack as the French club pushes for dominance in both domestic and European competitions.