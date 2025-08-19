The winners of the ‘ARISE Agenda in My Community Challenge’ in Akwa Ibom State received their various prizes on Tuesday, 19 August 2025.

The Challenge, initiated by the Department of Brand Management and Marketing, was in commemoration of the second anniversary of Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda.

During the official prize presentation at the office of the Department of Brand Management and Marketing, the State Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, James Edet, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Brand Management and Marketing, Raphael Edem, and other guests, commended the winners and all the participants for being passionate about telling the success story of Governor Eno’s administration.

Beyond inspiring Akwa Ibom people to own government projects in their various communities, the ‘ARISE Agenda in My Community’ Challenge was a testament to the fact that Governor Eno has truly taken governance to every part of the State.