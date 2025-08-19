Nigeria finally ended their seven-year winless run at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) after sealing a 2-0 victory over DR Congo in their final Group D clash at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Dar es Salaam, on Tuesday evening.

Second-half goals from Anas Yusuf and Sikiru Alimi gave the Super Eagles B a deserved win, although it came too late to rescue their tournament hopes following earlier defeats to Senegal and Sudan.

How the match unfolded

After a cagey first half, Nigeria took control in the second period. In the 56th minute, Yusuf — last season’s NPFL top scorer with 18 goals — made his mark on his first CHAN start, slotting home from close range after latching onto a headed pass from Alimi

As Congo pushed forward desperately for an equaliser, their hopes were dashed in added time when defender Christ Atipo was sent off in the 90+2 minute.

Nigeria capitalised almost immediately as Alimi doubled the lead in the 90+3 minute and put the result beyond doubt.

Match Statistics

Nigeria edged possession with 58% and completed 366 passes compared to Congo’s 264.

The Super Eagles B also created more danger, registering 11 shots (three on target) against Congo’s 10 shots — none of which troubled the goalkeeper.

Nigeria’s superiority was further highlighted in set-pieces, winning nine corners compared to Congo’s two.

Congo finished with one red card and one yellow, while Nigeria collected five yellow cards in a physical contest.

What the result means

The win takes Nigeria to three points, as they still finish third in Group D and bow out of CHAN 2024.

DR Congo, two-time former champions, also crashed out after managing just two points from their three group matches as they finish bottom of the log.

While the result does not alter Nigeria’s elimination, it brings a morale-boosting end to the campaign.

It also snaps a barren run that stretched back to January 2018, the last time Nigeria won a CHAN match.

Looking Ahead

For coach Éric Chelle, the victory offers positives to build on, despite the early exit, as Nigeria now shift focus to the make-or-break September World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa.