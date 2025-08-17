Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, underlined their championship credentials on Sunday evening after outlasting Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions 99–90 in a pulsating AfroBasket 2025 Group B clash at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Luanda.

The victory, their third straight in the tournament, secured Nigeria an automatic ticket to the quarterfinals while extending their unbeaten run in Luanda.

Fierce battle in Luanda

Cameroon, boasting three NBA players and fresh off a stunning upset over defending champions Tunisia earlier in the competition, started with intent. They roared into a quick 5–0 lead as Fabian Ateba and Yves Missi got into rhythm early.

Nigeria, however, weathered the storm. With their depth and composure, the D’Tigers slowly wrestled back control, closing the first half with a double-digit cushion.

Josh Okogie once again led by example, pouring in 16 points while anchoring the defense.

By the third quarter, Nigeria had built a commanding lead of over 30 points, seemingly cruising to victory.

But the Indomitable Lions showed their grit, rallying fiercely in the final period. Ateba’s sharpshooting and Missi’s inside presence cut the deficit to just nine points in the closing minutes, forcing Nigeria to dig deep to secure the win.

Despite the late wobble, Nigeria’s superior shooting (57 per cent from the field against Cameroon’s 41 per cent) and dominance on the boards (37–31 rebounds) proved decisive.

Road to the Quarterfinals

D’Tigers’ journey to this crunch clash had been flawless. They opened their campaign with a composed 77–59 win over Madagascar before producing a statement performance against Tunisia, dismantling the defending champions 87–66 behind Okogie’s 33-point masterclass.

The win over Cameroon not only guarantees a direct passage to the last eight but also strengthens Nigeria’s case as one of the clear favorites to reclaim the AfroBasket crown—10 years after last lifting the trophy in 2015.

Cameroonian resurgence

Cameroon will rue their slow start but can still take positives. With Ateba (19 points) and Missi (18 points) leading the charge, they showcased their potential to be a dangerous force in the knockout stages. Their earlier victories, especially the emphatic win over Tunisia, signal that the Indomitable Lions are a team reborn on the continental stage.