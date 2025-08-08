Katsina State, Deputy Governor, Faruq Lawal Jobe, who represented Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, speaking during the town hall meetings

The Katsina State Government has officially flagged off a statewide series of ward-level town hall meetings on needs assessment and citizens’ demand collection — a bold initiative designed to ensure that the voices of the people shape the 2026 State Budget.

Speaking at the formal flag-off ceremony in his home town ward in Kankara, Katsina State, Deputy Governor Faruq Lawal Jobe, who represented Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, described the town hall meetings as a milestone in the state’s journey toward grassroots development and accountable leadership.

“This isn’t just another consultation exercise,” the Deputy Governor declared. “It is a deliberate strategy to deepen democracy, promote transparency, and ensure that our budget truly reflects the real needs of our communities.”

He noted that the initiative, being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Community Development Programme (CDP), will take place simultaneously across all 361 electoral wards in the state. It will serve as a platform for residents to voice their challenges, propose development priorities, and offer practical solutions.

“As a government, we believe that the best ideas often come from those who live with the realities we aim to change. That’s why this initiative matters it brings government closer to the grassroots people,” Mr Jobe added.

He emphasised that all public office holders and government appointees have been directed by the Governor to attend the meetings in their respective communities. He stressed that reports from each ward must be submitted to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the CDP for inclusion in the 2026 budget planning process.

He further explained that this approach reflects the core principles of Community-Driven Development (CDD), by empowering citizens to play a direct role in shaping government interventions that impact their daily lives.

“In so doing,” the Deputy Governor continued, “we are also fulfilling our commitments under the Open Government Partnership (OGP), strengthening our frameworks for transparency, and demonstrating that accountability must be a shared culture between leaders and the led.”

He concluded by stating that the feedback and documentation from these town hall meetings will directly inform the preparation of the 2026 Budget ensuring that it is truly people-focused, inclusive, and responsive to the most pressing needs across Katsina State.

“We are building a people-oriented, inclusive, and responsive budget and it starts with listening,” the Deputy Governor stated.

Also speaking at the events, The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Malik Anas, in his remarks, called the event a “strategic shift” in how the state approaches development planning.

“For too long, budgets were written with minimal consultation. Today, we are flipping the script,” he said. “This isn’t just a technical process it’s a democratic one. Through these town halls, we’re giving power back to the people.”

The Commissioner stressed that the feedback gathered will help determine which projects fall under the responsibilities of Local Government, State Government, or require collaboration with the Federal Government or development partners.

He reiterated Governor Radda’s directive that the most senior public officer in each ward must chair the meeting, and that full documentation of citizen feedback will guide project prioritization for the 2026 budget.

“To the citizens of Katsina, this is your opportunity. Speak with clarity. Share your vision. Let your voice shape our development path,” Mr Anas said.

The Coordinator of the Community Development Programme, highlighted the importance of the initiative in institutionalizing citizen engagement and participatory budgeting.

“This initiative is not a one-off. It is now an integral part of how we plan development in Katsina State,” he said. “For too long, our communities had little say in decisions that directly affected them. We are changing that. This administration is committed to community-driven development and transparent governance.”

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Radda for not only initiating the process but for ensuring that it becomes part of the state’s formal budget cycle. He praised the Deputy Governor for leading by example by participating in the town hall meeting in his own ward.

“This exercise is about trust. It’s about giving citizens the space to define their own future. From education to healthcare, roads to water, your voices will shape our priorities for 2026,” Mr Anas added.

All speakers emphasised that the ward meetings are not just symbolic they are essential steps toward fostering a culture of openness, inclusion, and shared responsibility.

As the town hall meetings continue across all wards in the state, they are expected to set a new standard for inclusive governance laying the foundation for a 2026 budget that is transparent, community-driven, and reflective of the genuine needs of the people of Katsina State.

The flag-off ceremony attracted the presence of senior government functionaries and key community stakeholders. Among those in attendance were the Commissioner for Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Isah Mohammed Musa; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Sirajo Mikailu; Chairman of Kankara Local Government, Hon. Kasimu Dantsoho Katoge; and representatives of Sarkin Pauwa Katsina, Muhammadu Ahmadu Rambo, as well as the Ward Head of Kankara, Aminu Lawal Jobe.

Also present were the State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar UT Kankara; Executive Director of the Katsina State Internal Revenue Service, Murtala Muhammad Ayo; representatives of community based organisations, and development partners.