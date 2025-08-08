At just six years old, Onyegwu Mirabel found something she loved — volleyball.

What started as fun and games in the quiet corners of Mambilla Barracks in Maitama, Abuja, has now grown into something much bigger.

Today, Mirabel has traveled all the way to the United States to study and play volleyball at Weatherford College in Texas.

Her hard work, the support of her family, and — most importantly — her belief in herself have paved the way to global stardom.

A young girl with a big love for the game

Mirabel’s journey began with the Scorpion Spikers, a local volleyball team where she first learned how to play.

“I fell in love with volleyball because of the movement, the talking on the court, and the discipline,” she told PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview.

But it wasn’t just about winning matches. The team made learning fun — with activities like quizzes and debates to help players grow both on and off the court. “Training was fun, effective and creative,” she recalled.

Living in Mambilla Barracks, a military area, helped shape her too. “It’s a place that believes in discipline and orderliness,” she said. “That helped make me respectful and focused. I could walk to training every day in just five minutes. My school was right across from the court, so it was easy to balance school and volleyball.”

A match that changed everything

One day, during a friendly volleyball game, something big happened. Mirabel played so well that a special guest — Komodo Pinda (Rtd.), a top figure from the Navy — noticed her talent. He didn’t just clap from the sidelines. He invited her to join the Navy volleyball team.

From there, her world started to open up — especially when she met people from the Sports Bridge Foundation.

The people who helped

The Sports Bridge Foundation is a group that helps young athletes, especially girls, find opportunities through sports.

They introduced Mirabel to a chance she once only dreamed about — studying and playing volleyball in America.

“I was so happy and excited when I found out I’d be going to the U.S.,” she said. “I’m really thankful to Sports Bridge Foundation. I used to just wish for this kind of opportunity, but now it’s real.”

Thanks to their help — and the support of Dikiyai Morrison Seiyafa, a Sub-Lieutenant who also played a big role — Mirabel will now play in the NJCAA Division I League while also studying at Weatherford College in Texas.

Shining bright on the court

Mirabel is not just a good player — she’s one of the best in her age group.

In 2023, she played in big tournaments like:

The Women’s African Club Championship in Tunisia,

The Girls’ Under-17 African Nations Championship in Nigeria,

The Zone 3 Nations’ Cup in Benin Republic.

And she didn’t come back empty-handed.

She was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Under-17 Nations Championship and MVP of one of the matches.

In 2024, she won Best Attacker and another MVP award at the Zone 3 Nations’ Cup in Benin.

These awards show that Mirabel is more than just a player — she’s a rising star.

“For a long time, track and field dominated the headlines when it came to Nigerians in U.S. colleges. Now, Mirabel is writing a new chapter, proving that other sporting disciplines — and even academic achievements — can get you there.” Segun Sotade a Volleyball coach in Lagos noted while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES

A strong family behind her

Mirabel says her biggest strength comes from her family. “We’re a family of six, and they’ve supported me in every way — financially, spiritually, mentally and physically,” she said. “They follow me to my games. Seeing them in the crowd gives me the morale to play better.”

She also has a role model in DSC Adamu Ibrahim, a volleyball player she looks up to. “I admire his passion, commitment, and the way he plays. He inspires me a lot.”

Dreams bigger than Volleyball

Even though volleyball is a big part of her life, Mirabel has other goals too. “I want to play volleyball for Nigeria at the national level and also become a registered nurse,” she said.

She knows the journey won’t be easy, but she’s ready. “Believe in yourself and your potential,” she said. “Be strong, stay committed, and always pray.”

In her free time, Mirabel loves to travel, dance, and try new things. She’s not just preparing for college — she’s preparing for life.

A message to young girls like her

To other girls who want to follow in her footsteps, Mirabel has this advice:

“Believe in yourself, work hard, and never give up on your dreams! Volleyball is a journey, not just a game. Enjoy the process, learn from every experience, and let your passion shine through!”

A future full of promise

From walking the paths of Mambilla Barracks to now flying across the world, Mirabel proves once again that dreams can come true — with discipline, the backing of family, and the support of those who care.

While many; especially those in volleyball circles are amazed at how far Mirabel has gone within a short time, the 17-year old says the journey is just getting started.