You can win up to N2 million by taking part in the Arise Agenda in My Community Challenge!

The challenge, organised by the Department of Brand Management and Marketing, Akwa Ibom State Government, is to mark the second anniversary of Governor Umo Eno’s visionary Arise Agenda.

How to participate:

1. Record a short video that shows the impact of a project or intervention by the Umo Eno administration on you or your community (you must be seen in the video).

2. Post it on Facebook or Instagram, tagging the official handles of the Department of Brand Management and Marketing, and use the hashtag #AriseAgendaInMyCommunity.

3. The most engaging videos with the highest likes and shares stand a chance to win millions of naira.

All entries must be from persons following our official social media pages – Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube – aksgbrandmgt.

This promo runs from Tuesday, 29 July – 5 August 2025.

Join the challenge now!

Terms and conditions apply.