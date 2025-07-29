President Bola Tinubu has recounted a humorous moment he shared with his wife, Oluremi, during the final Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) match between Super Falcons and host nation Morocco.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Super Falcons mounted a thrilling comeback to defeat Morocco 3-2 in front of a capacity crowd at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, having trailed 2-0 at half-time.

Their victory secured Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON title, more than any other nation in the tournament’s history.

The team returned to Nigeria on Monday and received a historic welcome at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

While addressing the players, coaching crew, and technical staff during the reception, Mr Tinubu light-heartedly disclosed that the intensity of the match almost cost him his dinner.

The former governor of Lagos State narrated: “But what you (Super Falcons) almost did was get me hungrier because your mother (First Lady Oluremi Tinubu) was in the kitchen, nearly abandoning my dinner—the game that she doesn’t watch, except that the girls are the ones playing.

“And she came running: ‘We have won’. I said you have not yet won. And at the end of the final whistle, it was all excitement all over the country.”

Blood pressure

Moreover, Mr Tinubu explained why he was initially reluctant to watch the match.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to watch the match. I didn’t like high blood pressure. But our people came in and turned my TV to that channel.

“When it was 2-0, I got very offended and restless, but I was still there watching the indomitable spirit of resilience, determination, and courage. And after that penalty, and I saw a 2-1, my spirit was lifted, and I believe that of the nation too was lifted”, he noted.

This newspaper reported that the President honoured the 24 players and 11 members of the technical crew with the conferment of the national award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

He also announced a monetary reward equivalent to $100,000 in naira for each player, while each coach and support staff member would receive the naira equivalent of $50,000.

Additionally, Mr Tinubu announced that every team member would be allocated a three-bedroom apartment under the federal government’s Renewed Hope Housing Scheme.