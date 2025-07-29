One of the few men to beat boxing legend Mike Tyson, British heavyweight Danny “The Brixton Hammer” Williams, is set to make a dramatic comeback — this time in Lagos, Nigeria.

Williams, who famously knocked out Tyson in the fourth round of their 30 July, 2004 fight at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, will face another legendary name — Nigeria’s Ike “The President” Ibeabuchi.

This major boxing event will take place on 23 August, 2025, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, and will be streamed live worldwide on www.Prizefighting.tv.

Scheduled viewing times include: 1:00 PM (New York), 6:00 PM (London), 12:00 PM (Dallas) and

10:00 AM (Los Angeles)

A clash of Heavyweights

Ike Ibeabuchi (20 wins, 0 losses, 15 KOs) is a powerful and undefeated Nigerian-American boxer who has not fought in many years.

His return to the ring is one of the most talked-about comebacks in recent boxing history.

Fighting in Nigeria, his home country, makes the event even more special.

On the other side is Danny Williams (55 wins, 33 losses, 42 KOs), a veteran fighter known for his knockout power and long boxing career.

Williams remains best known for his surprise win against Mike Tyson, which shocked the boxing world over 20 years ago.

Now, these two big punchers will face each other in what promises to be an action-packed battle.

A fight full of power

Organisers expect a full stadium and strong online viewership from fans across the world. Both fighters are known for their strength and knockout ability, and many believe the fight won’t go the full number of rounds.

The promoters say this will be more than just a boxing match. It’s a comeback, a homecoming, and a moment of history in Nigerian sports.

Prizefighting.tv, the official streaming platform, described the matchup as “two knockout kings in one ring,” and added, “Big punchers do not lose power with age.”

Legends in the Ring

Ike Ibeabuchi is often described as one of boxing’s biggest “what-ifs” — a fighter with great talent who never got to show his full potential due to his long absence from the sport. Now, he is stepping back into the spotlight in front of his people.

Danny Williams, with decades of experience and a history-making win over Tyson, brings grit and determination to the fight. He remains one of the sport’s most enduring heavyweights.

This heavyweight clash on 23 August promises to be a night of power, pride, and perhaps, a new chapter in boxing history — right in the heart of Lagos.