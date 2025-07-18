President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for hosting and organising a befitting State funeral within 48 hours with an inter-ministerial committee.

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Katsina State governor, disclosed that President Tinubu acknowledged this crucial role during a special Federal Executive Council (FEC) session held in honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The President described Mr Buhari as a selfless patriot who gave his life to the service of Nigeria not for applause, but out of sincere love for country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and Governor Dikko Umaru Radda ushering late President Buhari’s family into the presidential villa for the special FEC meeting on Thursday “He was a man of integrity and action,” the President said.

President Tinubu particularly acknowledged Governor Radda’s exceptional efforts in ensuring the late President received proper honours, recognising how the Katsina State Governor stood by the Buhari family throughout the mourning period and coordinated seamlessly with federal authorities.

During the session, Yusuf Buhari, son of the late President, delivered a heartfelt thank-you speech, offering profound gratitude to President Tinubu, the Federal Government, security agencies, and millions of Nigerians whose support, messages, and prayers brought strength and comfort to the grieving family.

He extended special thanks to Governor Radda, who stood by the Buhari family from the announcement of his death through the final burial rites, and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The session was filled with solemn yet uplifting tributes from leaders. Senate President, Godswill Akpabio praised Mr Buhari as a leader who walked a tough path with humility and honour.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas described him as a “guardian of integrity” and a nationalist who gave his all for Nigeria. The Head of Civil Service, Didi Walson-Jack, applauded Mr Buhari’s dedication to reform and his compassion for Nigerian workers.

Personal reflections were also received from Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum/Governor of Kwara State) said Mr Buhari was a devoted servant of the Nigerian people, Dele Alake (Solid Minerals) spoke of his moral clarity and deep spirituality while Dr Ali Pate (Health) called his leadership a compass for the future; Dave Umahi (Works) highlighted Buhari’s fairness, even across political lines.

Other ministers including Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, Atiku Bagudu, and Festus Keyamo offered glowing testimonies, each echoing the widespread respect the former President commanded across sectors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

