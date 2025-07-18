The police have arrested a suspected member of the notorious Lakurawa bandit syndicate and recovered an AK-49 rifle with live ammunition during an anti-kidnapping operation.

The police Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested the suspect, Buba Magaji, at Julirkol, a village in the Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday by the command’s spokesperson, Ahmad Rufai.

According to the statement, Mr Magaji was identified through a tip-off as a close associate of Lakurawa, a criminal network blamed for widespread violence and terror in many areas of the state, including Silame, Wamakko, Binji, and Yabo.

“During the investigation, Magaji confessed to participating in several criminal activities linked to the syndicate,” the statement revealed.

“He also led officers to a hidden AK-49 rifle stashed in the bush along the Silame axis, which he admitted was used in their operations.

“Acting on this information, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit conducted a thorough search on Wednesday, leading to the recovery of the AK-49 rifle, a loaded magazine, and 22 rounds of live ammunition.”

Mr Musa lauded the operation’s success, describing it as a testament to the effectiveness of timely intelligence.

“This arrest and the subsequent recovery of weapons directly disrupt the operations of a criminal syndicate that has inflicted untold suffering on innocent communities.”

The commissioner also commended the vigilance and cooperation of local residents, whose tip-off was crucial to the operation. He reiterated the importance of community involvement in the fight against crime.

“The Sokoto State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to eliminating kidnapping, armed banditry, and all forms of criminality that threaten the safety and peace of our people,” Mr Musa added.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and continue providing security agencies with credible information.

