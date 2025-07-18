President Bola Tinubu’s renaming of the University of Maiduguri after the late former President Muhammadu Buhari has stirred reactions from residents of Borno State.

Shortly after the declaration at the expanded federal executive council meeting on Wednesday, some Borno residents described the change of name as a positive development.

They argued that the late president had strong ties with the people of Borno, noting that during his tenure, he visited Maiduguri more than many other states.

According to them, his roles as the first military governor of Borno, military head of state, and civilian president contributed immensely to the state’s development, particularly in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

They also highlighted his appointment of indigenes of the state to key security positions, among other forms of support.

They commended President Tinubu for the decision, noting that naming the institution after a man of such magnitude, who demonstrated resilience in adversity, not only reflects good leadership but also a deep commitment to Nigeria’s unity.

“Honestly, I’m happy with the new name. It’s a way of honouring someone who had deep ties with Borno. Late President Muhammadu Buhari visited Borno officially more than any other state, even more than Katsina or Kano where he was also deeply loved,” said Musa Umar, a journalist in Maiduguri.

“I understand some people feel it’s enough since other things have already been named after him. That’s valid too. But whether the name stays or not, UNIMAID’s real value lies in the knowledge and impact it creates,” he added.

Counter-arguments against the renaming

However, other residents described it as unnecessary, arguing that the late president already has several institutions named after him in the state.

They cited the Muhammadu Buhari Airport, Muhammadu Buhari Mega School, Muhammadu Buhari Trauma Centre at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and the Muhammadu Buhari Senate Building within UNIMAID.

They urged President Tinubu to reconsider his decision because the university already had a befitting name with a befitting motto: If you want to be made, come to Unimaid.

“Honestly, a lot of Borno people are unhappy with the decision of the Presidency to rename UNIMAID after Baba Buhari,” said Ibn Maigana, a popular media influencer, on Facebook.

“Some may keep quiet, but they don’t like it at all, and I want to stand with them, for the fact that a lot of things have already been renamed after him. In UNIMAID, a world-class conference hall was named after him. Our only airport was named after him. A mega school was named after him—and now the whole institution that makes people, as the slogan glorifies: ‘If you want to be made, come to UNIMAID.'”

“Believe me, late Buhari had Borno blood in him until he passed away, because his mother was a Kanuri woman with tiny nine tribal marks on her face. We love him more than anyone else.

“However, this decision, as others suggest, I equally wish the President would reconsider—renaming the institution,” he concluded.

Others felt the administration of the late president was not impactful enough to warrant such an honour.

President Tinubu held the expanded Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to honour the late president. In attendance were also the late president’s family, including his children and wife.

“Before we take the prayers, may I, in honour of his memory, with this special session of the federal executive council meeting, expand, and I adopt the naming of the University of Maiduguri as Muhammadu Buhari University Maiduguri,” the president had said.

