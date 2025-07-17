Victor Osimhen is once again at the centre of the summer transfer window rumour mill. After a sensational spell in Turkey with Galatasaray, where the striker scored 37 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions, the Nigerian is again highly sought-after. With a proven track record of scoring goals, Osimhen is weighing up his options as clubs queue up to make their pitch.

Return to Galatasaray

After his successful loan spell from Napoli, Galatasarayare eager to make Osimhen’s stay permanent. They’ve reportedly offered a lucrative deal, which includes a net salary of €15 million plus bonuses. Osimhen brokerecords during his time in Istanbul, helping the club win a domestic double. If Osimhen is looking for regular game time and Champions League football, Galatasaray can offer all that. However, they may not be able to compete financially with other interested clubs.

The Premier League Dream

Osimhen has never hidden his ambition to play in the Premier League. Among the clubs chasing his signature are Manchester United, who are thought to be leading the race. Recent reports suggest the player has already spoken to the club, who are keen to sign an elite-level goal-getter.

Liverpool are thought to be keen too, and could offer players such as Darwin Nunez as a makeweight to get the deal over the line. Chelsea were also said to be in the running at one stage, but it appears as though their interest has cooled.

The Premier League remains Osimhen’s preferred destination, with his pace, power, and finishing making him well-suited to English football. According to football betting sites, the odds suggest a move to Manchester United is the most likely at this time.

Juventus Enter the Picture

Back in Italy, Juventus are monitoring the situation closely. Osimhen knows the Serie A like the back of his hand, and the Bianconeri are in need of a talismanic forward. The club would be prepared to meet Napoli’s demands, but it’s whether they will be open to selling to a rival. If Osimhen is to sign for a club in Italy, you can be almost certain it will be Juve.

Saudi Arabia: The Lucrative But Unlikely Option

The Saudi Pro League has come calling for Osimhenbefore, and they will come calling again. Clubs such as Al-Hilal have offered enormous financial packages previously. However, Osimhen has always knocked these approaches back, preferring to focus on building his legacy in Europe. While the riches of the Middle East will always be tempting, Osimhen’s competitive drive and Champions League ambitions seem to make Saudi Arabia an unlikely destination.

Conclusion

Victor Osimhen’s next move will be one of the biggest deals of the transfer window. While Galatasaray are fighting hard to persuade him to return in a permanent switch, the pull of the Premier League could prove too much if clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool make serious plays.

Ultimately, the ball is in Osimhen’s court. He has the pick of clubs, and with his prime years still ahead of him, he will want to make sure he takes the right step this summer.

