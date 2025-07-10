The Jigawa State Government has reiterated its commitment to advancing technology and vocational-based education through a strategic partnership with the Federal University of Technology, Babura (FUTB).

This declaration was made by Governor Umar Namadi during a courtesy visit by the management of FUT Babura, led by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bala Sidi Aliyu.

Governor Namadi described FUT Babura as a “strategic partner” in the state’s long-term development vision for technical and vocational education, assuring the university of the state’s full support and cooperation.

“The relationship between our government and the Federal University of Technology, Babura, is one we hold in high regard. With our decision to improve vocational and technological education in our institutions, I believe the university stands as a strategic partner in driving this vision forward,” he said.

“But most importantly, the ultimate beneficiaries of the university are our children—the students of Jigawa State. That is why we consider the Federal University of Technology, Babura, as our university.”

The governor announced that the state government had already begun constructing residential houses close to the university and will explore additional support, including internal access roads and provision of official vehicles as requested by the visiting delegation.

Highlighting his administration’s efforts to boost technical education, Governor Namadi revealed that the State Executive Council has approved the upgrade of the College of Vocational and Technical Education into a full-fledged institution, backed by a ₦20 billion investment in infrastructure and equipment.

“Your presence in our state has given us added confidence, which is why the State Executive Council has approved the upgrade of the College of Vocational and Technical Education into a full-fledged institution. The investment we are making in that college is over ₦20 billion, which will be used to provide equipment and critical infrastructure to transform it into a world-class institution.”

He also said the state has initiated three Centres of Excellence in each senatorial zone, with a broader vision to establish eight such centers focused on practical and vocational training.

“These centres will be focused on practical, technical, and vocational education. We have developed a large-scale, five-year plan to reposition these schools to produce competent graduates who can then transition into institutions like the Federal University of Technology, Babura.

We are making this deliberate investment to provide opportunities to everyone, especially those who are pursuing vocational and technical education. That’s why having a technology-focused university right at our doorstep is a blessing.”

Earlier in his remarks, Professor Bala Sidi Aliyu, on behalf of the university community, expressed deep appreciation for the governor’s continuous support and praised the administration’s ₦25 billion investment across seven tertiary institutions in Jigawa.

“Despite the global challenges facing our dear country, Your Excellency’s steadfast commitment to the development of Jigawa State continues to inspire confidence and hope,” he stated.

He also appealed for urgent assistance in constructing campus access roads and procuring official vehicles to enhance mobility and outreach.

