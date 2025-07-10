Troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended a wanted militia leader, Haruna Abdulhamid, during a sting operation in Gidan Waya in Nasarawa State.

A credible source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Sector II Operation Whirl Stroke troops deployed to Nasarawa Eggon achieved the breakthrough following a tip-off.

The source said the suspect had been on the wanted list of security agencies for his involvement in criminal activities, including attacks on communities, kidnapping and arms deals.

According to the source, Mr Abdulhamid was arrested following credible human intelligence about his movement to collect cash as proceeds from one of his nefarious engagements.

“He is currently in custody and undergoing further investigation,” he said.

In the North-east, the source said the troops, in conjunction with hunters and Hybrid Forces, engaged terrorists during a fighting patrol to Pambula village in the Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He added that one terrorist was killed, while a weapon and four motorcycles abandoned by the terrorists were recovered.

The source further revealed that troops deployed in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State engaged terrorists in a firefight, killed one, recovered weapons and destroyed terrorist hideouts and life support structures.

According to him, the sting operation also led to the surrender of three ISWAP/JAS family members, comprising an adult female and two minors.

“The troops also discovered a 40mm unexploded mortar bomb during a patrol along the Damboa–Azir road in the Damboa Local Government Area.

“The area was immediately cordoned off and the device safely recovered by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team,” he said..

In the North-west, the source said the troops deployed in Kebbi State conducted a successful ambush operation at River Kaa following reports of cattle rustling by terrorists.

According to him, troops rescued six kidnapped victims and recovered four rustled cattle.

“In the South-east, troops acting on credible information arrested a suspected Eastern Security Network (ESN) member at a checkpoint in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo.

“The suspect is linked to past attacks on security personnel and infrastructure.

“He is being interrogated and providing useful information to the security agencies,” he added.

In the South-south, he said the troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade and the 197 Special Forces Battalion uncovered an illegal refining site containing 60 cooking drums containing about 15,000 litres of stolen crude oil and reservoirs with illegally refined petroleum products.

He said the illegal infrastructure was dismantled in accordance with Operation Delta Safe directives.

He added that troops of 3 Battalion in collaboration with Tantita Security Services intercepted boats transporting 1,720 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products along Jeddo Waterways in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

“The suspects fled on sighting troops, and the recovered items were appropriately handled.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of citizens through aggressive and coordinated operations across all theatres,” the source added.

(NAN)

