Some stories do not fade with time; they only deepen. This year, RED | For Africa, a premier public relations and strategic communications agency, marks 20 years in the business of telling stories, but more than that, 20 years of shaping how Africa tells its own. What began in 2005 as an ambitious vision by two young storytellers, Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams, determined to change the way the world sees Africa, has become a continental force, threading influence through media, politics, youth culture, and public discourse.

Across its ecosystem, RED| For Africa has never simply responded to the times; it has defined them. From the cultural authority of The Future Awards Africa to the sharp political precision of StateCraft Inc., the company has not only evolved with Africa’s story, it has pushed it forward. In boardrooms and campaign trails, at awards stages and in communities, the impact has been loud, deliberate, and impossible to ignore.

The 20th anniversary comes when Africa’s creative and civic identity is being rewritten, and RED’s presence is once again impossible to overlook. The Future Awards Africa—one of RED’s most celebrated platforms and often referred to as the “Nobel Prize for Young Africans”—returns with its 19th edition themed “Threads of Legacy.” More than an award show, it holds a mirror to the next generation of changemakers. With nominations now closed, the continent is once again invited to spotlight those who are building careers and futures.

RED| For Africa’s impact does not end with cultural moments; it moves through power corridors. StateCraft Inc., the group’s governance and political advisory arm, remains one of Africa’s most trusted names in strategic communications. Its work in political consulting has played a defining role in leadership transitions and public engagement strategies, steering conversations and campaigns that shape nations.

The road ahead is just as intentional, with RED|For Africa set to convene some of the continent’s most important thinkers, builders, and leaders for the 2025 edition of The RED Summit. If past editions are any indication, it will not just be a gathering but a turning point. While full details remain under wraps, the focus on leadership, accountability, and storytelling as a civic tool signals RED’s deepening commitment to purpose-led influence.

For CEO Ayodeji Razaq, this milestone is not just about memory; it is movement. “This is a celebration of longevity, relevance, reinvention, and responsibility. For 20 years, we have shown up with conviction—telling stories that matter and building platforms that create real change,” he said. That clarity of purpose has been the backbone of RED’s growth and impact across industries and generations.

From Red Media Africa’s globally impactful campaigns to The Future Project’s youth initiatives, RED’s 20-year journey is a case study in what happens when creativity is tied to conviction. It is not just the work that stands out; it is the consistency, the reinvention, and the rare ability to stay rooted in purpose while staying ahead of culture.

Twenty years in, RED | For Africa is not slowing down. It is opening the door wider for collaborators, partners, and dreamers who believe stories do not just entertain; they shift societies.

With nominations for The Future Awards Africa now closed and The RED Summit set to launch soon, RED issues an invitation and a challenge: What if the next 20 years aren’t marked by applause alone, but by Africa’s bold, sustained ownership of its story and future?

That is the promise. That is the call. And if RED’s first two decades are any indication, Africa’s most powerful chapters are still ahead.

For more information and updates on anniversary events, visit: https://www.redafrica.xy

