Veteran actress Bukky Wright has disclosed that she is willing to give marriage another chance, but only if specific conditions are met.

According to the Nation newspaper, the actress had married five times, including to journalist Femi Davies, who confirmed it during an interview on Broadway TV in 2019, and Gboyega Amu, the father of her two sons, Gbenga and Eniola.

However, the 58-year-old expressed her readiness to remarry during a Monday interview with the BBC, which was posted on Facebook.

Wright, who also runs the fashion house B Collections and the beauty spa B Wright, said: “When it comes to marriage if God has destined a woman to marry six men before meeting the one truly meant for her, she won’t stop at the fifth. If it’s ten, she won’t stop at the ninth. I genuinely want to get married again; it’s something I truly desire. However, if God permits it, I will go ahead.

“If he forbids it, I won’t insist on it as a necessity. I never discourage women from getting married because I personally love the institution of marriage. To show how deeply I value it, I once went to the Kaaba and prayed to God, knowing He hears prayers. I have my shortcomings, but if a man treats me in a way I cannot accept, I will not remain in that marriage.”

Indecent dressing

The mother of two also spoke about actresses exposing their bodies.

Wright, who began her acting career in 1996, noted that not only actresses do this, but according to her, many women now expose themselves.

She added that she often asks men if they are the reason women now expose their breasts in such a manner, and the men usually tell her that they prefer when women dress that way because it excites them.

“I often ask my male friends if they are the reason women now expose their breasts like this, and they usually tell me that they like it when women dress that way because it turns them on”, she said.

Children

Furthermore, Wright, who lost her bid to contest the House of Representatives on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, to Joseph Sopade in 2014, stated that she relocated abroad because of her children, who are now grown.

She added that her children were the reason she chose to live as she has, and she has devoted her time to raising them as a responsible mother.

Wright revealed that life abroad had been very different.

The actress explained that she had even returned to school.

She said she went back to study Information Technology (IT).

She added that although she studied many aspects of IT, she specifically focused on internet safety and cyber challenges (IT Audit and Cyber Security).

The actress noted that life abroad requires one to pray to find grace.

Wright said, “Back then, I used to say the only thing my brain could count on was money, that I couldn’t even read any book, but when I got abroad, I told myself I wouldn’t do menial jobs, I wanted to return to school.

“That’s what a person needs, to push oneself and trust that God, in His mercy, will make it successful.”

The actress began her career in 1996 and rose to fame for her role as Olórì Tinuola in Tunde Kelani’s 1999 movie Saworoide.

