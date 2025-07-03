Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), Nigeria’s first large-scale gold mining company and a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd(Thor), has launched a new phase of its Livelihood Restoration Programme (LRP), reinforcing its commitment to delivering sustainable, long-term value to its host communities in Osun State.

The event, which took place on 1 July, 2025, at the Iperindo Community New Town Hall, brought together community members, traditional leaders, and local stakeholders. The distribution marked a significant step in Segilola’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable agriculture, reduce environmental impact, and foster self-sufficiency within its host communities.

The Livelihood Restoration Programme (LRP), implemented alongside paid compensation for project-affected persons, is designed to strengthen economic resilience and promote environmentally responsible livelihoods. In 2023, Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) commissioned key LRP initiatives in its host communities, including fish farms and vegetable farms, as part of its commitment to sustainable development. Building on this foundation, the latest phase of the programme focuses on two major agricultural interventions: oil palm high-yield seedling distribution and cocoa rehabilitation.

As part of the cocoa rehabilitation initiative (Phase 2), Segilola distributed 400 high- yield cocoa seedlings and agrochemicals to each of the 23 selected beneficiaries from the host communities. Under Phase 1, 100 high-yield oil palm seedlings and agrochemicals were provided to each of the seven beneficiaries. These efforts aim to empower local farmers to establish productive and sustainable farms that can deliver long-term economic benefits.

Speaking at the event, Sikiru Haruna, Senior Mining Engineer at Segilola Resources, stated, “The Livelihood Restoration Programme reflects our belief that development should go beyond compensation. It is about enabling local farmers to build stronger, more resilient futures through sustainable agricultural practices. Investing in initiatives like these lays the foundation for economic independence and environmental stewardship within our host communities.”

Also in attendance was Nurudeen Bello, Executive Secretary of the Office of Natural and Mineral Resources, who represented Professor Lukmon Adekunle Jimoda, Chairman of MIPREMCO, Osun State Chapter. He applauded the initiative, signaling strong support and recognition of its value to the community.

Through initiatives like the LRP, SROL continues to demonstrate what responsible mining can achieve: development that empowers people, protects the environment, and creates a lasting legacy that benefits present and future generations.

