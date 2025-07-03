Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Thursday paid a condolence visit to Kano State following the recent passing of elder statesman and prominent businessman, Alhassan Aminu Dantata. Mr Radda first visited the Dantata family residence in Koki area of Kano, where Tajudeen Dantata, the eldest son of the deceased, and Munzali Dantata received him alongside other family members and close relations.

The governor offered special prayers for the repose of the late businessman’s soul, joining the family in asking Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus. He then proceeded to condole his Kano State counterpart, Abba Kabir Yusuf, describing Mr Dantata’s passing as a great loss to Kano State and Nigeria as a whole.

Mr Radda personally commiserated with Governor Yusuf on behalf of the people and government of Katsina State. Both governors later accompanied Vice President Kashim Shettina to Aminu Kano International Airport, where they bid farewell to the Vice President, who had also visited Kano to condole the Dantata family.

The late Dantata received funeral prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and was buried at the revered Al-Baqi Cemetery, following Islamic tradition. Governor Radda was accompanied in the visit by his Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir.

