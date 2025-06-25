Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has pitched various investment potentials in the state to global investors at the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Conference.

Speaking at the prestigious 3-day summit held from 12 – 15 June, 2025, in Changsha, China, Governor Radda presented Katsina State’s transformative potential to investors, government officials, and business leaders under the conference theme “China and Africa: Together towards modernization.”

The Governor strategically positioned Katsina State as West Africa’s logistics and commercial hub, emphasising the state’s privileged access to over 400 million people in the ECOWAS market through its international border with Niger Republic. With over 10 million dynamic residents and strategic highway connections to major Nigerian cities, the state offers investors unparalleled market reach.

Governor Radda showcased the state’s agricultural prowess, revealing massive opportunities in mechanised farming. “We currently have over 438,000 farms ready to benefit from investors willing to form farming clusters for production and the state’s 2.5 million hectares of arable land and year-round farming capabilities through government-led irrigation programmes,” the Governor announced.

The agricultural sector presentation included the state’s newly commissioned Agricultural Mechanisation Centre, which boasts 400 Lovol tractors with matching implements, combine harvesters, and multi-planters.

Governor Radda assured potential investors of government support, stating, “The government partners with major commodity buyers and will facilitate off-take agreements for large investors.”

On mining, Governor Radda positioned Katsina as “the new mining frontier,” revealing rich deposits of gold, lithium, iron ore, manganese, nickel, kaolin, and marble.

“Most sites are at early exploration stage, offering first-mover advantage. The state currently has over 30 exploration licenses ready for partnership with investors,” he disclosed.

The Governor further emphasised the state’s commitment to value addition, declaring, “The state government offers land, infrastructure, and pioneer status to firms ready to add value and process minerals locally, not just extract.”

Addressing the renewable energy sector, Governor Radda stated Katsina’s exceptional solar and wind potential.

“Katsina records over 3,000 hours of sunshine annually and hosts proven wind corridors. Perfect for utility-scale solar and wind farms,” he noted, projecting doubled electricity demand within the next decade.

The Governor assured investors of government commitment through bankable power purchase agreements and enabling regulations. “Our people pay for reliable power. With the right investments, you can secure predictable, high-yield returns,” he emphasized.

Water infrastructure emerged as another key investment area, with Governor Radda revealing significant opportunities in Build-Operate-Transfer partnerships.

“We are seeking Build-Operate-Transfer partners for water treatment plants, distribution networks, irrigation, and even bottled water for regional markets and guaranteed cost-reflective tariffs and ready contracts for delivering operators,” Governor Radda assured.

On health investment, the Governor pitched the state’s expanding network of primary health centers and a planned state-of-the-art diagnostic and specialist hospital.

“Over 10 million people—young, growing, and demanding quality health services, equipment, and pharmaceuticals,” Governor Radda noted.

The Governor concluded his presentation with strong assurances to potential investors: “We guarantee safe operations, full repatriation of profits, and a dedicated Investment Promotion Agency to guide you every step of the way.”

He also emphasized federal and international backing for the state’s transformation projects through partnerships with the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and African Development Bank.

“Katsina is open for investment. We are not just offering resources—we are offering partnership, reliability, and a government that works for you,” Governor Radda declared.

The Governor led a delegation of state officials including wife of the Governor, Hajiya Fatima Dikko Radda; Lead Consultant, Haroun Abba Gana and Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji.

The Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Conference, organised by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in China and the China-Africa Business Council, featured extensive China-Africa economic and trade cooperation forums, economic and trade matchmaking sessions, thematic seminars, and regional special events. Nigeria’s active participation builds on successful contributions to previous editions of the expo, with the country receiving designation as Country of Honour.

Governor Radda’s strategic presentation positions Katsina State at the forefront of Nigeria’s international investment drive, leveraging the China-Africa partnership framework to attract transformative investments across multiple sectors.

The conference serves as a critical platform we for strengthening economic ties between China and Africa, with Katsina State emerging as a prime destination for investors seeking high-impact opportunities in West Africa’s rapidly growing economy.

