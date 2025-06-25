Governor Namadi (centre) cutting the tape to open Sokoto’s ‘Shagon Sauki Na Ahmadun Alu’ palliative initiative. To his right is the Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has shared insights into the successes and lessons learned from his administration’s innovative ‘Kantin Sauki’ palliative shop programme during a special address at the launch of Sokoto State’s palliative shop initiative.

Speaking as a special guest of honour at the event hosted by Governor Ahmed Aliyu in Sokoto, Governor Namadi described the initiative as “innovative and laudable,” saying it has the potential to provide immediate relief to vulnerable citizens while reinforcing social protection systems.

The governor narrated how Jigawa launched its own Kantin Sauki initiative in July 2024. He said the programme was introduced as a direct response to the ever-decreasing purchasing power of civil servants and pensioners due to rising inflation and economic shocks.

“At the time we introduced the programme, it was majorly intended to support the civil servants and pensioners living on fixed monthly incomes, the purchasing power of which was severely affected by inflationary trends at that time,’ he said.

“The programme is however, part of our commitment to the people of Jigawa State, where we pledged to expand the realm of social protection and safety-net programmes aimed at reducing vulnerabilities, improving socioeconomic well-being, and countering economic shocks and any unintended outcomes of government policies, whether at the state or federal level.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Namadi further explained that the Kantin Sauki programme operates as a cashless, subsidized commodity platform, enabling targeted beneficiaries to access essential food items at prices significantly below market rates.

The system, he added, is fully ICT-enabled, linked to each worker’s Personal Subhead Number (PSN), and allows credit-based purchases with repayments spread over three monthly installments.

Governor Namadi disclosed that the scheme has now been expanded to all 287 political wards of Jigawa State and is being institutionalized under the newly restructured Ministry of Special Duties, Emergency, and Humanitarian Services.

‘I should say so far, so good, as implementation is going in earnest with coverage across almost all 287 wards in the state—and this is despite glitches along the way, which we expected and are being countered with mitigation measures in place.”

“While the initiative was initially being implemented under the coordination of a task force, arrangements are now in place to institutionalize the Kantin Sauki Programme under our newly reconstituted Ministry of Special Duties, Emergency, and Humanitarian Services.”

However, while emphasising the positive impact of the initiative on food security and worker welfare, the governor also candidly spoke on key challenges. These included initial delays in technology deployment, security concerns at distribution outlets, and the need to prevent profiteering through reselling in open markets. He advised against attempting a simultaneous state-wide rollout, recommending a phased and flexible approach instead.

He also noted ongoing efforts to expand payment options, including POS terminals that accept all ATM cards to accommodate wider participation among the state’s citizens beyond civil servants and pensioners.

Governor Namadi commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for adopting the Palliative Shop model in Sokoto State and advised diligent implementation to ensure sustainability and transparency, pledging Jigawa State’s readiness to share experiences and technical support for the success of Sokoto’s ‘Shagon Sauki Na Ahmadun Alu’ initiative.

“As part of my goodwill message, I must congratulate His Excellency Ahmed Aliyu for adopting and bringing the Palliative Shop Initiative to Sokoto State. As a sort of welfare and social protection intervention, it will help address vulnerability to the erosion of the purchasing power of the worker’s salary and support improvements in their socioeconomic well-being and family food security.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

