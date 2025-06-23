Reaffirming its unwavering dedication to education and youth empowerment, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, OPay, has announced the inclusion of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) as the eighth beneficiary of its landmark ₦1.2 billion 10-year scholarship scheme.

The MOU signing ceremony, held at the University of Calabar, was attended by representatives from OPay, senior staff of the university and some student representatives. This event highlighted OPay’s long-term commitment to supporting the education of promising young Nigerians by easing financial pressures for selected students across Nigeria.

During the ceremony, Prof Florence Obi, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Calabar, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “OPay’s generosity is deeply appreciated. This scholarship programme is a very welcome initiative. This scholarship programme, in addition to the existing support schemes, will help many of our students and also inspire and encourage them to excel in their academics”

Mr IK Odiase; Head, Partnerships at OPay, emphasised the significance of education in driving national progress and innovation. He stated:

“We are honoured to partner with the University of Calabar on this impactful journey over the next 10 years. Education is the cornerstone of nation-building, and we remain committed to ensuring that students across Nigeria have the support they need to succeed.”

Beyond just monetary support, the initiative represents a beacon of hope for countless families and communities. Following successful launches in seven other universities this year, the University of Calabar (UNICAL) became the latest institution to benefit from OPay’s deliberate commitment to advancing education.

As OPay expands this programme to more campuses, it reinforces its conviction that true change begins with access to knowledge. This scholarship scheme stands as clear proof of OPay’s mission to nurture talent and shape a more inclusive and promising future for young Nigerians.

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others.

