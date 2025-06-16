Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is set to commission significant projects in Zamfara State.
A statement by the spokesperson for Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Sulaiman Bala Idris, announced that the former President will inaugurate the Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital on Tuesday, 17th June, 2025.
The statement explained that the hospital has been fully renovated and is now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.
Additionally, Mr Obasanjo will commission major roads in the GRA Gusau area, which are part of the administration’s urban renewal project.
