Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has expressed his deep condolences to the Government and people of Niger State following the devastating flood disaster that struck Mokwa, just as he mourned the Kano athletes who lost their lives while returning from the recently concluded National sports festival.

Governor Radda described the two incidents, which happened in quick succession, as devastating and agonising, which apart from claiming many lives brought immense pain and suffering to the affected families.

“The news of the Mokwa flood disaster deeply grieves us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this unfortunate incident,” stated Governor Radda on the Niger flood disaster.

The Governor noted that natural disasters are reminders of our shared vulnerability and the importance of standing together during times of crisis.

Governor Radda extended sincere sympathies to Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State, the families who lost their loved ones, and all residents who suffered property losses during the catastrophic flooding.

Governor Radda offers fervent prayers for the souls of the departed, asking Almighty Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them Aljannatul Firdaus.

“I pray for Allah’s protection over all Nigerian communities against future natural disasters and calamities,” he empathised.

Governor Radda Griefs Over Fatal Accident Involving 22 athletes

Mr Radda similarly expressed shock and heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Kano State following the tragic road accident that claimed the precious lives of 22 young athletes returning from the National Sports Fiesta in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He described the unfortunate incident as a devastating blow to Nigeria’s sporting community and a painful loss that has left the entire nation in mourning.

“The news of this tragic accident has deeply saddened us all. These young athletes represented the hopes and dreams of their families, communities, Kano State and Nigeria. Their untimely demise cuts short promising futures and leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts,” Governor Radda stated.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Katsina State, I extend sincere sympathies to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, the families of the deceased athletes, and the entire Kano State sporting fraternity during this difficult period,” he mourned.

Governor Radda offered special prayers for the departed souls, asking Almighty Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them Aljannatul Firdaus. He equally prayed for Allah’s comfort and strength for the bereaved families.

