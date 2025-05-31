At least 151 people have been confirmed dead and eleven others injured in the aftermath of the devastating floods that displaced more than 3,000 residents of Mokwa town in Niger State.

The spokesperson of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Husseini, disclosed this in a document obtained by PREMIUM TIMES. Mr Husseini also confirmed the figures in a phone interview with this reporter.

In the document, Mr Husseini documented that the floods, which affected 503 households, displaced 3,018 people.

Two bridges and two roads were washed away, he added, noting that the disaster affected three communities in the town.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the floods submerged many houses and caused the deaths of dozens of people.

The flood, blamed on intense rainfall, sacked residents of Hausawa and Tifin Maza areas, according to sources to who spoke to our reporter.

Many people are still missing as rescue operations continue.

President Bola Tinubu has described the situation as “distressing” and vowed that no Nigerian caught in the tragedy would be “left behind or unheard of.”

Mr Tinubu also announced that he had immediately ordered the activation of the National Emergency Response Centre upon receiving the initial reports.

