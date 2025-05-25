Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has foiled an attempted cheating on its pilgrims in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, rushing to get diamond, gold or silver teeth through third party agents charging exorbitant prices.

The board bursted a syndicate of suspected cheaters who are mostly Saudi-Based Nigerians luring pilgrims to fix artificial teeth at varying costs in Nigerian currency.

The board’s spokesperson, Habibu Babura, in a statement issued on Sunday said officials of the board “have successfully intervened and foiled an attempt to defraud some of its pilgrims at Madinah through exorbitant gold and silver teeth prices”.

Mr Babura said the leadership of the pilgrims Welfare Board is committed in ensuring a better welfare for its pilgrims.

“The board, under the leadership of the Director-General, Alhaji Umar Ahmed Labbo, noted complaints regarding high and inconsistent prices being fraudulently charged to some of the pilgrims willing to buy the gold and diamond teeth.

“The board observed the pattern being perpetrated through marauding third-party agents disguising themselves as Hajj guides, swung into action, and prevented the exorbitant charges on the pilgrims.

“The state’s Amirul Hajj and Emir of Kazaure, His Highness, Alhaji Dr Najib Hussaini Adamu, urged the pilgrims to prioritise supplications in the Holy land instead of rushing for the diamond teeth.

“The emir commended the board officials for their timely intervention in foiling the fraud syndicate. He urged the pilgrims to seek guidance from their centre officers and clerics before engaging in any kind of activity in the Holy Land.

“The Director-General of the Board, Ahmed Umar Labbo, reiterated the board’s commitment in ensuring the better welfare of the state pilgrims both in Nigeria and in the Holy land”, the statement said.

