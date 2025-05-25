The International Press Institute (IPI) has called for the immediate recall of the Channels TV journalists expelled from the Akwa Ibom State Government House on the state government’s orders.

The Channel TV correspondent and cameraman were expelled following a video clip aired on Channels TV in which Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, was seen confirming his imminent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state government’s reckless action is an alarming development. These journalists are experienced media personnel with a deep knowledge of government activities, and no journalist should be made to face this kind of humiliating treatment simply for doing their job. We will continue to support and encourage impartial reportage no matter the situation.

We strongly condemn the Akwa Ibom State Government’s action, which is a direct attack on the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression.

The state government’s action is also a gross violation of SECTION 22 of CHAPTER 2 of the constitution, which provides that “The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people.”

It is especially distressing and disappointing that Governor Umo Eno, considered a media-friendly state executive, could behave in this unacceptable and anti-democratic manner. We hereby remind him that independent journalism, press freedom and unbiased reportage are essential to democracy.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom govt evicts Channels TV journalists from Government House

We call on the governor to immediately reverse the expulsion and save his government from further embarrassment.

*Tobi Soniyi*

IPI Legal Adviser & Chairman Advocacy Committee

*Ochiaka Ugwu*

Secretary, IPI Advocacy Committee

