Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed sadness over the passing of Joseph Iorshagher Akaagerger, who served as Military Administrator of Kastina State from August 1998 to May 1999.

Governor Radda remembered the immense contributions of Akaagerger, a retired colonel, to the state during a critical transition period in Nigeria’s history.

“In the brief but impactful period he spent steering the affairs of our state, he built bridges that have withstood the test of time. Today, we don’t just mourn a former Military Administrator – we mourn a brother who bound Katsina and Benue with cords of friendship that death cannot sever,” the Governor stated.

“Colonel

Akaagerger, born on 5 May, 1956, personified the ideal of service above self. After his distinguished military career and stewardship in Katsina, he returned to his home state where the people of Benue North East entrusted him with their mandate as Senator in April 2007,” Governor Radda recalled.

The Governor noted that late Akaagerger’s life exemplified the rare combination of military discipline, legal brilliance, and unwavering commitment to democratic values.

The Governor, on behalf of the Government and the people of Katsina State, expressed condolences to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, and the Akaagerger family following the passing of the elder statesman.

Governor Radda further stressed that late Akaagerger may have been the son of Benue by birth, but he became the son of Katsina by service.

“As we bid farewell to this legal luminary, distinguished soldier, and true servant of the people, we find comfort in the legacies of unity, selfless service, and unwavering integrity he left behind. May God forgive his shortcomings and may his family find the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the Governor prayed.

