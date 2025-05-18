Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has officially flagged off the 2025 Hajj operations for the state’s intending pilgrims — with a strong call for them to represent the state and country with discipline, faith, and good conduct throughout the sacred journey to the Holy Land.

Governor Radda, who was represented by his Deputy and Amirul Hajj, Faruk Lawal Jobe, performed the flag-off at a well-attended farewell ceremony held at the Hajj Camp in Katsina.

The Deputy Governor reminded the 2,047 pilgrims that Hajj is a spiritual obligation, not a sightseeing trip, and must be undertaken with deep devotion and sincerity.

“This journey is an act of worship. You are going not just as individuals, but as ambassadors of Katsina State and Nigeria. May Almighty Allah accept your Hajj and return you home safely,” he said.

To ease their journey, the Deputy Governor revealed that the Katsina State Government has donated 600 Saudi Riyals (R600) to each pilgrim for the purchase of Hadiyyah (sacrificial animal). He also noted that 175 officials — including doctors, Islamic scholars, and staff of the Pilgrims Welfare Board — have been deployed to guide and support the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

“We urge you to spend wisely, stay focused, and avoid unnecessary risks. Only exchange your money at recognised centres in Makkah and Madinah,” he cautioned.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Yunusa Abdullahi Dankama, appreciated the state government’s consistent support and assured the pilgrims that all logistics have been handled to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

“Despite economic challenges, the government stood firm and ensured that Katsina’s pilgrims will perform Hajj this year with dignity and peace of mind,” he said.

Chairman of the State Pilgrims Board , Kabir Bature Sarkin Alhazai, called on the pilgrims to obey their team leaders, stay calm, and concentrate on their spiritual duties.

“Patience, humility, and obedience are the key to an accepted Hajj. Avoid quarrels and unnecessary distractions,” he advised.

Prominent Islamic scholars, including Aminu Yammawa and Malam Bin Usman Kano — Commissioner of the National Hajj Commission in charge of the North West Zone — also delivered sermons, urging the pilgrims to uphold the teachings of Islam, follow Shariah, and maintain good manners throughout the rites.

The ceremony also featured the launch of a new book on Hajj and Umrah published by the Gwaagware Foundation under Yusuf Musawa. The book, launched by the Deputy Governor, was dedicated to the memory of the late Hajiya Safara’u — mother of Governor Radda — may Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus.

In a goodwill message, Member representing Kaita/Jibia Federal Constituency, Sada Soli Jibia, provided spiritual guidance on performing Hajj according to Islamic teachings and urged pilgrims to use the knowledge passed down by scholars.

Closing the event, the Deputy Governor urged the pilgrims and officials to remember Katsina State and Nigeria in their prayers.

“While we have made notable progress in addressing insecurity, challenges like kidnapping still linger. Pray for lasting peace, abundant harvests, and continued progress in our dear state,” he added.

The farewell ceremony ended with prayers for the safety, success, and spiritual fulfillment of all pilgrims.

The event was graced by the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura; the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar; the Grand Khadi, Kabir Mustapha; members of the State House of Assembly; members of the State Executive Council; and other top government functionaries.

