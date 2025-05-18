A Labour Party (LP) member at the House of Representatives has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

Sunday Umeha, who represents Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of Enugu State, announced his defection during an APC political rally at Ibagwa Aka Community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday.

At the rally, Mr Umeha said his defection became imperative due to the protracted crises rocking the LP at national and state levels.

He said the crises have prevented him from representing his constituents effectively.

The lawmaker also said his decision to join the ruling APC was to connect to the centre and bring his people “closer to power”.

“There are a lot of advantages in plugging into the centre,” he said at the rally.

Mr Umeha said the APC had served the interests of Igbos better than the PDP at the federal level.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He cited the reconstruction of the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageways as some of the landmark projects the APC-led administration had done in the South-east region.

With the latest development, the APC now has an elected official in Enugu State for the first time since the party’s formation over 10 years ago.

Several political analysts in Nigeria have expressed worry that the country could turn into a one-party state, with the rate of defection from the opposition parties to the APC.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

