Burna Boy’s free Burkina Faso concert

Grammy winner Burna Boy announced on his Instagram page that he would love to give his Burkina Faso fans a live music experience.

The ‘Twice At All’ said the concert will be free and is scheduled to take place this year.

The singer also announced his upcoming eighth album, ‘No Sign of Weakness.’

Burna Boy also unveiled the ‘No Sign of Weakness TV’, which will be the primary source of information for the project.

The 33-year-old rose to fame in 2012 after releasing ‘Like to Party’, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E (2013).

Davido played the groom’s role at Asa Asika’s wedding

Davido served as a groomsman at the traditional wedding of his manager, Asa Asika, which took place in Lagos.

Asika proposed to his partner, Leona, in September 2024.

The 32-year-old singer took to X to describe Asika not just as a manager, but as his ‘shield, sanity, and brother in every battle.’

Asa, Today shattered me… in the most beautiful way. Seeing you stand beside Leona, with peace in your eyes and love in your heart — I couldn’t hold it in. Not just because of the man you’ve become, but because of how you became him. Nothing was handed to us. We built this —… pic.twitter.com/1XyxjNYizh — Davido (@davido) May 17, 2025

Davido stated that Leona transformed Asika’s life, bringing him peace and maturity since entering his life.

The Osun-born artiste rose to fame in 2012 with the release of ‘Dami Duro’, the second single from his debut album, ‘Omo Baba Olowo’.

Mr Macaroni’s fear

Content creator Mr Macaroni revealed on the ‘Dating in Lagos’ podcast that he feared marriage because of deep-seated concerns over emotional vulnerability and unreciprocated love.

The skit maker, whose real name is Debo Adebayo, maintained that his fear stemmed from the weight of committing fully to sharing his life and love with someone.

He admitted he might lose focus if someone he loved and trusted deeply ever hurt him.

Macaroni rose to fame in 2019 through his satirical skits on social media, where he portrayed characters like the philandering ‘Daddy Wa’ and the strict ‘Professor Hard Life.’

Gbenga Adeyinka thanked Dele Momodu for his career breakthrough

Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka revealed on Instagram that Ovation magazine publisher Dele Momodu was the first to take him abroad to perform for royalty and elite audiences.

Adeyinka recalled how that opportunity opened doors he had only dreamt of and how Mr Momodu had rescued him after he had been stranded in London after a performance.

He praised Mr Momodu for his kindness, integrity, and consistent generosity.

The 57-year-old comedian gained national fame for his ‘Shine Shine Bobo’ campaign for the Star Game Show.

UK Court remanded Chris Brown in custody over alleged assault

A UK court remanded American R&B singer Chris Brown in custody until 13 June.

Police arrested the 36-year-old at a hotel in Manchester and charged him in connection with an alleged assault on music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub, Hanover Square, London, on 19 February 2023.

He appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court, where District Judge Joanne Hirst ordered his remand until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on 13 June.

The two-time Grammy winner’s detention casts doubt over the start of his European tour, with sold-out shows already scheduled in the Netherlands on 8 June and Germany on 11 June.

Dino Melaye and Charly Boy traded insults online

Former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye and singer Charles ‘Charly Boy’ Oputa clashed on social media over claims of showboating.

Charly Boy mocked Mr Melaye on X for constantly flaunting his wealth, suggesting the ex-lawmaker might grapple with hidden struggles.

He noted that not all illnesses are visible.

This shows that even in the midst of luxury/obscene affluence, it is possible to be clinically depressed ,not all forms of mental illness are discernible pic.twitter.com/Er1Mm4bKvt — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) May 13, 2025

His remarks followed a video where Mr Melaye declared, “There’s no one else like me. I’m limited edition.”

Responding, Mr Melaye, 51, stated that Charly Boy was mentally unstable and accused him of trying to gain relevance by using his name.

Bigiano regretted rejecting Don Jazzy’s offer

During an interview on Cool FM, singer Babalola ‘Bigiano’ Gabriel admitted that his biggest regret was turning down a 2010 offer to join Mo’Hits Records, which Don Jazzy co-founded.

The ‘Shayo’ crooner said D’banj introduced him to Don Jazzy and Sunday Are at the Mo’Hits mansion.

He declined the offer because he felt self-assured and believed his independent success would carry him forward.

Bigiano began his career in 2009 with the release of ‘Shayo’, which won Best Music Video, Best Cinematography, and Viewers’ Choice of the Year at the Sound City Music Video Awards.

Falz and pressure about marriage

Rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana declared on X that people should stop asking him when he plans to get married.

Any small thing, “when are you getting married?” Can everybody kindly fokofff? — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) May 14, 2025

He also sparked conversation by stating that fornication should not be considered a sin in the same category as murder.

Fornication is not a sin — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) May 11, 2025

Falz, 34, rose to fame after releasing ‘Marry Me’, featuring Poe and Yemi Alade.

Portable N70m gain from beating Speed Darlington

Controversial singer Habeeb ‘Portable’ Okikiola revealed that he made N70 million after defeating Speed Darlington in a celebrity boxing match.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 31-year-old won the ‘Chaos in the Ring’ match, which stemmed from an online feud.

Portable said he was initially offered N30 million as an appearance fee, received another N20 million in prize money, and said Burna Boy added N20 million.

“I made 70 million naira in 3 days from f!ght ing Speed Darlington” — Portable. pic.twitter.com/XuaYsrfhB4 — (@AsakyGRN) May 11, 2025

He became famous with ‘Zazzuh Zeh’, featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.

Ibrahim Chatta downplayed AMVCA’s loss.

Actor Ibrahim Chatta said during an interview on ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’, hosted by Isbae U, that he had no interest in the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Chatta was nominated for Best Lead Actor for his performance in ‘House of Ga’a’ at the 11th AMVCA but lost to Femi Adebayo for ‘Seven Doors.’

He stated that when he’s ready, he will produce and submit a film himself so that the organisers can rate it fairly.

Chatta gained prominence for his role in ‘Aiyekooto’, produced by Sharafadeen Olabode and directed by Adebayo Tijani.

Uriel admired Burna Boy but rejected romance

Ex-BBNaija housemate Uriel Oputa stated she admired Burna Boy but could not date him.

She said she would only cook for him.

She added that she desired exclusivity in relationships and didn’t want to compete with the singer’s history of high-profile romances.

She rose to fame after participating in BBNaija Season 2 in 2017.

Peller made Jadrolira reject Netflix’s N3 billion offer

TikToker Habeeb ‘Peller’ Hamzat revealed during a livestream with singer Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye that he once made his girlfriend, Amadou ‘Jarvis (Jadrolita)’ Aminata, turn down a N3 billion offer from Netflix to film a kissing scene.

Netflix offered my baby 3 billion just for a kissing scene — I rejected it because I love my baby too much. ~ Peller pic.twitter.com/g8jxiKGv9Z — Classic Media (@Classicmediacm) May 16, 2025

Peller claimed he had a recording of the Netflix call and warned the platform never to propose such an idea again.

Due to their widely publicised relationship, Peller and Jadrolita have remained in the public eye.

As of the reporting time, Netflix had not responded to Peller’s claims.

