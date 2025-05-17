Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairperson of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council in Enugu State, was honoured on 15 May as one of the best-performing council chairpersons in Nigeria in 2025.
Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer, is the deputy chairperson of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter.
The award ceremony – the 2025 edition of the Rootswatch Distinguished Local Government Chairmen Merit Awards – took place at the Nigerian National Merit Awards House in Maitama, Abuja.
It was organised by the Rootswatch Magazine.
“This recognition is a humbling validation of our collective efforts to provide purposeful and impactful governance to the people of Igbo-Eze South.
|
“From enhancing security and welfare, to advancing infrastructure and investing in human capital development, we have remained committed to ensuring progress that truly touches lives,” Mr Ukwueze said of the award.
“This honour is not just a celebration of achievements—it is a kind reminder of our responsibility as stewards of the people. It reinforces my resolve to lead with integrity, compassion, and a deep sense of purpose.”
The Igbo-Eze South council chairperson thanked Rootswatch Magazine for the thoughtful and prestigious recognition.
“Thank you for consistently bringing to the limelight Local Government Leaders who serve with integrity and purpose,” he added.
The chairperson said it was fulfilling to share the moment with fellow awardees across the country, especially those from Enugu State, “as we continue to reflect the visionary and transformative leadership ethos championed by Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, with whom Our Tomorrow Has Come”.
He dedicated the award to the resilient and progressive people of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, and said that “it serves as a renewed call to action and a renewed commitment to building a future that honours your trust and aspirations.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999